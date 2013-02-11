Following her win, Adele - who swept the board at last year's ceremony - told the audience, "I just wanted to pe part of the night, because I loved it last year, obviously. Thank you, I just wanted to send big love to all the other girls, and all us females doing this because we work so hard and we make it look so easy."

Mumford and Sons were presented with their album gong by Adele, whom singer Ben Lovett paid tribute to in the band's acceptance speech. "I just want to say how beautiful Adele is looking tonight, and how great it is to be presented this award by another British musician.

"There's a few of us out there, and the Grammys have opened their arms to us, and we're very grateful for all of this country and the Grammy foundation for being so welcoming."

More like this

Other big winners at last night's ceremony were US band fun. whose hit We Are Young featuring Janelle Monae was named song of the year, with the group also named best new artist.

Somebody That I Used to Know hitmaker Gotye was presented with his award for record of the year by Prince. After accepting his trophy the singer admitted he was, "A little bit lost for words, to receive an award from the man standing behind us with a cane. Many years listening to this man's music growing up, and a big reason I was inspired to make music. Thank you."

The Belgian-Australian musician also took home prizes for alternative album and pop duo/group performance. Indie rock group The Black Keys were another of the night's big winners, taking home four of the six awards they were nominated for, including best rock album for El Camino and best rock performance for Lonely Boy.

Advertisement

Performances on the night came from Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Alicia Keys and Rihanna, as well as Justin Timberlake's hotly-anticipated return to the spotlight with Suit & Tie - his first single in five years.