And as part of an announcement yesterday from Universal Pictures at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, chariman Adam Fogelson confirmed an aca-awesome sequel is to be released in cinemas in 2015 with original writer Kay Cannon (30 Rock) already signed up.

Following months of speculation, Fogelson also confirmed a Snow White and the Huntsman sequel had been green lit. Kristen Stewart is officially returning to the title role, although it's been widely reported that director Rupert Sanders (with whom Stewart had a much-publicised affair) will not be back on board for the follow-up which is also slated for a 2015 release.

While we sit tight and await both sequels, why not take a look at the trailers for Pitch Perfect and Snow White and the Huntsman below...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siEHekc-1oE http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgfYBJoPFFw