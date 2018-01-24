Which TV traveller would you go on holiday with?
Miriam Margolyes is off to New Orleans tonight - but would she be your top choice for a travel companion?
The joy of Miriam’s Big American Adventure is that Miriam Margolyes doesn’t bother to hide an iota of her dismay as she drives across Middle America.
- Margolyes tell us why she loved New Orleans and hates LA – and why diners are “absolutely terrifying”
She’s hilarious to watch, but would you like to be in the passenger seat – or would you be mortified by her candour?
How about a Great British Railway Journey with Michael Portillo instead? Or a weekend away with silver-tongued Fred from First Dates?
Miriam Margolyes falls for New Orleans: “It’s a happy-go-lucky town”