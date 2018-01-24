Which TV traveller would you go on holiday with?

Miriam Margolyes is off to New Orleans tonight - but would she be your top choice for a travel companion?

The joy of Miriam’s Big American Adventure is that Miriam Margolyes doesn’t bother to hide an iota of her dismay as she drives across Middle America.

She’s hilarious to watch, but would you like to be in the passenger seat – or would you be mortified by her candour?

How about a Great British Railway Journey with Michael Portillo instead? Or a weekend away with silver-tongued Fred from First Dates?