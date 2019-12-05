The event will feature some of the favourite festive moments in the same style as FriendsFest in London.

FriendsFestive has all-new photo ops, the apartments redecorated for Christmas and foodie treats.

Here's how to get tickets.

How to get tickets for Friends Festive

Friends Festive is at the Truman Brewery in Shoreditch from 28th November to 21st December. Visit www.friendsfestive.co.uk. Tickets cost £34.50.

What is Friends Festive?

There's everything from Monica's Apartment, Joey and Chandler in Central Perk as well as the chance to ring Phoebe's bell - from when she was collecting money for charity.

Re-enact the floating heads scenes with your friends or recreate the titles. There's also the Holiday Armadillo grotto.

The food stalls are Friends themed with cocktails and screenings of the best moments.

If you want to make sure you're well prepared to recreate the many iconic scenes in the show, you can test your knowledge with a little game of Friends trivial pursuit and secure your outfit before visiting the fest with this on-brand hoodie.