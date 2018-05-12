Accessibility Links

Brooklyn Nine-Nine saved from cancellation after massive fan uproar

US network NBC will take over the Andy Samberg cop comedy after it was cancelled by Fox earlier this week

Andy Samberg and Craig Robinson in Brooklyn Nine-Nine (e4, HF)

Noice, toit news, squad – it looks like Brooklyn Nine-Nine isn’t handing in its badge and gun just yet.

After being axed by Fox earlier in the week, fans of the police-themed comedy had erupted on social media, with many calling on other networks and Video-On-Demand services to try and save the series.

And now one network has taken up the suggestion, with US network NBC – who already had a stake in the series thanks to its NBC Universal production arm – reviving the series just one day after it was cancelled.

“Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” said NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt in a statement.

“Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”

It’s unclear how this change will effect UK viewers, who can currently watch the series when it’s syndicated on e4 or on Netflix some months after release, but it seems likely these deals will stay in place.

The cast and creators of the series were quick to express their joy about the reprieve online, with actors and writers including Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Dan Goor and Michael Schur paying tribute to fans’ passion.

And the fans themselves were equally overjoyed to have the series saved for another year.

All together now – NINE NINE!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine series 1-4 is available to stream on Netflix now

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Andy Samberg and Craig Robinson in Brooklyn Nine-Nine (e4, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

