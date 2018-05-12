Brooklyn Nine-Nine saved from cancellation after massive fan uproar

US network NBC will take over the Andy Samberg cop comedy after it was cancelled by Fox earlier this week

Noice, toit news, squad – it looks like Brooklyn Nine-Nine isn’t handing in its badge and gun just yet.

Advertisement

After being axed by Fox earlier in the week, fans of the police-themed comedy had erupted on social media, with many calling on other networks and Video-On-Demand services to try and save the series.

And now one network has taken up the suggestion, with US network NBC – who already had a stake in the series thanks to its NBC Universal production arm – reviving the series just one day after it was cancelled.

“Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” said NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt in a statement.

We got your SIX! #Brooklyn99 is officially coming to NBC! pic.twitter.com/NNQw2OZquH — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) May 12, 2018

“Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”

It’s unclear how this change will effect UK viewers, who can currently watch the series when it’s syndicated on e4 or on Netflix some months after release, but it seems likely these deals will stay in place.

The cast and creators of the series were quick to express their joy about the reprieve online, with actors and writers including Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Dan Goor and Michael Schur paying tribute to fans’ passion.

SQUAD YOU DID IT #BROOKLYN99 WILL BE ON NBC FOR OUR 6th SEASON! — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 12, 2018

Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but….

NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!

Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world! Nine-nine!!!!!!!!! — Dan Goor (@djgoor) May 12, 2018

This happened because the fans of the show went berzerk. We can't thank you — or @NBC — enough. #Brooklyn99 — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 12, 2018

So happy to announce:

NBC IS PICKING UP BROOKLYN 99 for SEASON 6!!! — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 12, 2018

Thank you to everyone for the crazy outpouring of support. It means the world to us. It wouldn’t have happened without you. — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 12, 2018

WE ARE BACK! @NBC PICKED US UP FOR A 6TH SEASON!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

THANK YOU INTERNET!!!!!!!!!!!! "NINE NINE" pic.twitter.com/JSiILkHQes — terrycrews (@terrycrews) May 12, 2018

NBC TAKIN B99 OFFA FOXES HANDSIES BBBBBSSSSSSssss pic.twitter.com/qXFr3Ic27G — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 12, 2018

It’s NINE o’clock and the NINE NINE is now on NBC. We are so grateful for our fans. THANK YOU. You made this happen. And we’re excited about this amazing new chapter for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. ❤️👍🏻🚨 — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 12, 2018

THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOUUUUUU! https://t.co/43DHEyk5Y2 — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 12, 2018

And the fans themselves were equally overjoyed to have the series saved for another year.

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE HAS BEEN RENEWED FOR A SIXTH SEASON ON NBC!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uibIDzKsgK — ADAM (@AdamSilvera) May 12, 2018

THERE'S GOING TO BE A SIXTH SEASON OF #BROOKLYN99 ON NBC AND I AM PROCESSING THIS LIKE A MATURE ADULT I'M SO HAPPY pic.twitter.com/GwmTRaVdY0 — Mo Ryan (@moryan) May 12, 2018

brooklyn nine-nine getting cancelled yesterday vs getting renewed by nbc pic.twitter.com/nuklqXzkBf — almera (@ninazenik) May 12, 2018

the cancellation and renewal of b99 was so dramatic and intense like i just went though every single emotional possible in like 36 hours and the underdog ended up winning when all was lost… i want to watch it as a film — jess (@jesshakeitoff) May 12, 2018

Overjoyed to learn that #BrooklynNineNine has been saved by NBC. Apparently, Internet outrage can actually make a difference. pic.twitter.com/At5fJ9vo2z — Jace Lacob (@televisionary) May 12, 2018

All together now – NINE NINE!

Advertisement

Brooklyn Nine-Nine series 1-4 is available to stream on Netflix now