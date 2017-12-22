Accessibility Links

Cold Feet will be returning for another series in 2018

James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson will be back next year for the third run since the reboot

From Big Talk Productions Cold Feet: SR7: Ep7 on ITV Pictured: Pete Gifford [John Thomson], Adam Williams [James Nesbitt] and David Marsden [Robert Bathurst].

ITV is to bring back Cold Feet back for a third series since its 2016 reboot.

The broadcaster’s Head of Drama Polly Hill has confirmed a new six-part series of the show that ended a seven-episode run earlier this month with the fortunes of Manchester’s favourite fiftysomethings still unresolved.

James Nesbitt’s Adam had split from girlfriend Tina after confessing to infidelity with work colleague Sarah – and Pete and Jenny renewed their wedding vows after their relationship experienced a rocky patch.

Written and created by Mike Bullen, the new six-part series will see the return of all the main cast, played by Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson. It returned in 2016 after a thirteen-year gap.

Cold Feet (ITV)

Senior Drama Commissioner Victoria Fea said: “The nation’s love affair with Cold Feet continues, and we’re thrilled to announce a new series for 2018.  Mike Bullen’s honest depiction of enduring friendship has a very special place in the audience’s affections.”

Executive Producer and CEO of Big Talk Productions Kenton Allen added: “It was a real privilege for Big Talk to be entrusted with the revival of Cold Feet, a show we were all huge fans and admirers of. So we are absolutely thrilled to be making a third series of this iconic show, following the amazing reaction to the last series. Mike has just delivered the first script of the new series and… all will be revealed in 2018.”

Mike Bullen said: “I’m delighted that viewers still feel invested in the lives and loves of our imperfect heroes. And I’m excited that we’re being given the opportunity to tell the next chapter of their stories. We’ve got plenty of trials and tribulations in store for them as they navigate their way through middle age, and more than a few laughs and tears along the way.”

