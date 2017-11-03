Accessibility Links

Olivia Colman would LOVE David Tennant to play Prince Philip in The Crown series three

The former Doctor Who star would replace his successor Matt Smith

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: David Tennant and Olivia Colman pose in the winners room at the National Television Awards at 02 Arena on January 21, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage, BA)

Olivia Colman is set to replace Claire Foy in the role of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s The Crown series three, but she isn’t letting on who will become her new Prince Philip.

Still, she was delighted to hear that her Broadchurch co-star David Tennant is currently leading a RadioTimes.com poll to decide who is the fan favourite to replace Matt Smith.

“Oh can you imagine, how much fun!” she said. “We’d never get anything done, we’d just chat all day. That would be heaven!”

There is no word on whether Tennant is actually in the running to replace the man who succeeded him on Doctor Who, but we can dream until the announcement is made.

Colman is currently appearing in Kenneth Branagh‘s star-studded remake of Murder on the Orient Express, and she also shared her delight at working closely with “naughty” Dame Judi Dench:

“You find yourself just staring at her going ‘Wow, it’s all real! She’s not even thinking about it, look at that,'” she said, “and then you realise, ‘Oh, I should be acting as well.'”

Murder on the Orient Express arrives in cinemas on Friday 3rd November 2017

Ben Allen

Writer/Researcher, On Demand

