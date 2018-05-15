Harrison Ford is digitally inserted into the new Han Solo trailer

Ever since Alden Ehrenreich was cast as Star Wars’ best smuggler nerfherder, many fans have been excited about a young Han Solo returning to the big screen. But some couldn’t help but feel there’s a problem with Ehrenreich, or any actor taking over the role: they’re just not Harrison Ford.

Enter fan Nick Acosta, who has done some serious legwork and digitally swapped Ehrenreich’s face with a young Ford’s – and inserted footage of early Ford movies like American Graffiti – to let the original Solo reprise the role.

“I couldn’t help wonder what this movie would look like if you could magically transport a young Harrison Ford to play his iconic character,” Acosta commented under the video. “So using a variety of digital compositing software and some editing tricks I tried to make that happen. I farmed movies, TV episodes and even still photographs that I graphed onto Alden Ehrenreich’s face and animated.”

True, some of the effects may remind you of the clumsy ‘Han shot first’ A New Hope edits. But the video still provides us a glimpse of what would have happened if George Lucas opted to make a Solo film straight after the original trilogy, a long long time ago in a galaxy far away.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is released in UK cinemas on the 25th May