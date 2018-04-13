Pixar reveals first footage of adorable new short Bao

Is it possible for a steamed dumpling to be disarming? It is now, thanks to Pixar’s new short animation Bao.

Bao tells a story about family and the highs and lows of parenting, through the tale of a dumpling that comes to life and starts to cry like a newborn baby.

Get a taste of #Bao, our upcoming short opening ahead of #Incredibles2 June 15. pic.twitter.com/Yw17N2pNZX — Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) April 12, 2018

This clip shows the dumpling waking up and sprouting limbs, but the full-length version of the Pixar short will air before The Incredibles 2 when the movie hits cinemas in the UK in July.

Pixar’s official synopsis reads: “In Bao, an ageing Chinese mom suffering from empty nest syndrome gets another chance at motherhood when one of her dumplings springs to life as a lively, giggly dumpling boy.

“Mom excitedly welcomes this new bundle of joy into her life, but Dumpling starts growing up fast, and Mom must come to the bittersweet revelation that nothing stays cute and small forever.”

The short is made by Chinese-Canadian director Domee Shi, who is Pixar’s first female director of an animated short.

Bao and The Incredibles 2 will be released in the UK on 13th July 2018.