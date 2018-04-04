Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
There’s a teaser for the trailer for the new Johnny English film…

There’s a teaser for the trailer for the new Johnny English film…

Rowan Atkinson prepares to Strike Again as the hapless spy

Rowan Atkinson as Johnny English

Trailers for trailers are usually reserved for the most hotly anticipated blockbuster movies – the big sci-fi and superhero films – rather than British comedies. But if you’re a fan of Rowan Atkinson’s hapless spy Johnny English (and his sidekick Bough), you probably won’t be complaining about this teaser for the third instalment in his adventures, which is designed to whet your appetite for the full trailer arriving tomorrow (Thursday 5th April)…

Advertisement

Johnny English Strikes Again sees English coming out of retirement to bring his particular set of low-tech skills to bear when a criminal hacker reveals the identities of all active British uncover agents, leaving English as the service’s last hope…

Advertisement

Johnny English Strikes Again is due in UK cinemas from 12th October

Tags

All about Johnny English Reborn

Rowan Atkinson as Johnny English
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

132584.270b8bb2-4527-4a88-8293-c3cad2a3b422

Kris Marshall’s Colin isn’t in the Love Actually sequel – but Richard Curtis has revealed what happened to him

imagenotavailable1

Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie review – did Brendan O’Carroll make the leap from sitcom to silver screen?

imagenotavailable1

The best adverts starring actors before they were famous

imagenotavailable1

Nick Frost on how he survived a childhood scarred by bankruptcy and booze

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more