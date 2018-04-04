There’s a teaser for the trailer for the new Johnny English film…

Trailers for trailers are usually reserved for the most hotly anticipated blockbuster movies – the big sci-fi and superhero films – rather than British comedies. But if you’re a fan of Rowan Atkinson’s hapless spy Johnny English (and his sidekick Bough), you probably won’t be complaining about this teaser for the third instalment in his adventures, which is designed to whet your appetite for the full trailer arriving tomorrow (Thursday 5th April)…

Johnny English Strikes Again sees English coming out of retirement to bring his particular set of low-tech skills to bear when a criminal hacker reveals the identities of all active British uncover agents, leaving English as the service’s last hope…

Johnny English Strikes Again is due in UK cinemas from 12th October