Paddington cuts Hugh Grant’s smarmy celebrity down to size in exclusive scene from Paddington 2

Paddington may be a loveable bear who spreads joy and marmalade wherever he goes, but in his innocence he can really put his foot in it.

Advertisement

A new clip from Paddington 2, exclusive to RadioTimes.com, sees the bear with his family Henry (Hugh Bonneville) and Mary Brown (Sally Hawkins) enjoying an evening at the fair, where local washed-up celebrity Phoenix Buchanan is presiding over the grand opening.

Hugh Grant’s deliciously smarmy Buchanan tells the audience of assembled “ordinary people” that he’s fed up of being called a VIP, celebrity and West End Legend (“I hate all that stuff”) while basking in his local fame. But Julie Walters’ character Mrs Bird, equally fed up with her neighbouring “celebrity” never remembering her name, tells the little bear: “He’s a famous person – or used to be. Now he just does dog food commercials”.

And of course when Buchanan invites Paddington up to the stage to help him open the fair, the celebrity’s young “furry friend” repeats Mrs Bird’s snarky remark back word-for-word. Oops.

Paddington 2 takes us back to Windsor Gardens, where the young bear is happily settled with the Brown family. This time he’s found the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday: a pop-up book in Mr Gruber’s antique shop.

But when he finally does enough odd jobs and saves up enough money to buy it, the book is gone. It’s been stolen! And it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to track down the thief.

Advertisement

Paddington 2 is released in UK cinemas on 10th November 2017