Hollyoaks: Ryan’s final showdown airs next week – who dies?

The killer bows out next week, but will he claim another victim?

Hollyoaks is lining up an epic exit for killer Ryan Knight next week as he encounters Ste Hay and Harry Thompson while on the run in the woods – but will one of them end up dead in a shock final showdown?

Advertisement

Having escaped from prison for the murder of Amy Barnes by duping Farrah Maalik into breaking him free on the false promise of leading her to missing girlfriend Kim Butterfield, Ry Ry is on the loose somewhere in the remote countryside – just as Ste, Harry and kids Leah and Lucas Barnes are on a family camping trip nearby.

Perhaps predicting the horror to come, grumpy Ste wants to go home but Harry convinces him to stick it out for a few more hours, which he then comes to regret when the childrens’ game of hide and seek takes a sinister turn as they find their serial killer stepdad out in the woods!

Faced with two people he both let take the blame for Amy’s demise knowing all along it was him, what will Ryan’s next move be?

Hollyoaks have confirmed this is Duncan James’s last week on screen as Ryan after almost two years in the role, and James himself teased there was likely to be another death before he bowed out.

It’s seems safe to assume someone won’t survive the confrontation in the woods next week – will Ryan be killed off? Or flee the consequences of his actions after killing again, with an eye on a possible surprise return later down the line? Or is his last victim set to be Kim, still locked up in the school storeroom unbeknown to anyone, slowly succumbing to an infection?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.