Emmerdale: Graham and Megan set for romance?

The man of mystery and Ms Macey could be the village's next power couple

Emmerdale is lining up a potential romance between Graham Foster and Megan Macey, and viewers will see Joe Tate’s enigmatic manservant developing feelings for the feisty businesswoman next week.

With the drama of Ross Barton’s acid attacker appearing in court kicking off, Graham advises Debbie Dingle to stay away from the trial as the truth about her involvement in the incident originally intended for his employer threatens to emerge.

There are more pleasant matters for Mr Foster to focus on later in the week when he approaches Megan with a business opportunity, but from the way he’s acting it’s clear he’s got a little crush on the power-dressing wedding planner.

As the pair discuss getting into bed together – in the business sense, of course – Megan cuts their meeting short by dashing off to meet with Frank Clayton, who’s pondering his own future with the brainy brunette.

Graham has become a favourite with fans with his mysterious presence, flashes of terrifying temper and drip-fed details of a tragic past. We know Joe saved him from suicide after he was wracked with guilt over causing the death of his pregnant wife and unborn child – what further revelations would a love interest elicit about the ex-serviceman?

