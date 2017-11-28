EastEnders: Max to KILL both Phil and Ian at Christmas?

Max Branning will have murder in mind this Christmas on EastEnders – and it’s Phil Mitchell and Ian Beale who should be watching their backs.

Advertisement

With his revenge plan unravelling at an alarming speed, Max becomes a man on the edge as he tries to wriggle out of an impossible situation.

But the increasingly unhinged Mr Branning will ultimately decide that there’s only one course of action left open to him if he’s to achieve his aims – and that’s to bump off both Ian and Phil.

As EastEnders viewers know, Max has a long-standing grievance against both men: Phil for bribing the foreman of the jury at the Lucy Beale murder trial and Ian for conspiring with Jane to see him incarcerated for a crime he didn’t commit.

But will Max succeed in his goal of doing away with the two men he feels have wronged him? Find out in this year’s Christmas episodes of EastEnders.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.