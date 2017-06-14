A little bit controversial and a lot funny, it’s no surprise that just a few weeks after the Britain’s Got Talent final Daliso Chaponda has landed his own show.

BBC Radio 4 has commissioned new series Daliso Chaponda: Citizen of Nowhere to air in 2018, which will see the Malawian comic explore Britain’s relationship with Africa.

Daliso, who appeared on The Now Show earlier this year and previously co-created and starred in Radio 4's drama When the Laughter Stops in 2014, will take on the role of "cultural relationship guidance counselor” in the stand-up comedy series.

The BGT finalist, who was Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer and placed third in the final, said he said he was “extremely excited” about the show.

“Radio 4 is what I've listened to on trains and buses to gigs for years,” he said. “I am delighted I'll now be able to tune in to myself.”

Meanwhile Sioned Wiliam, commissioning editor for comedy for BBC Radio 4, said: "Daliso's comedy is shrewd and thought-provoking as well as being very, very funny. I am thrilled to be able to commission a series from him for Radio 4."