From a sneaky stormtrooper cameo from The Stig, to the blue milk hidden in the back of the Erso’s family home, Rogue One has more Easter Eggs than you can throw an Ewok at (but sadly no Ewoks). However, we’ve only just scraped the surface, according to director Gareth Edwards.

Although he admits the idea of nobody noticing a secret reference in a Star Wars film is “ridiculously impossible”, Edwards revealed to RadioTimes.com that “loads” of gems still haven’t been spotted by even the most dedicated of Star Wars fans.

Like what? Well, there is one example Edwards is willing to give away: “I’m not sure anyone’s noticed the space camels that the stormtroopers ride in Jedha.”

That’s right, space camels. Although Felicity Jones (aka Jyn Erso) previously revealed that the first scene she filmed involved a stormtrooper riding on the back of the alien, the creature went unnoticed thanks to another sneaky Star Wars reference.

“If you look really very carefully when Jyn and Cassian are walking through Jedha, you’ll see these giant camel things that Stormtroopers are riding on the left,” explained Edwards. “Everyone looks at the imperial probe droid from Empire Strikes Back to the right instead.”

Yup, it’s blurry, but it’s there.

Okay, it’s hardly the most filling Easter egg the film serves up (the unnamed patrolling aliens have only previously appeared in Star Wars Galactic Atlas), but it’s an indication of the basket of on-screen nuggets waiting to be discovered: alongside this unconventional imperial pet, Edwards assures us “there are all sorts of little things” that have missed the gaze of the most eagle-eyed Jedi.

And so begins an Easter egg hunt worthy of Boba Fett himself...

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Download 10th April.