A new image has arrived to promote the upcoming tenth series of Doctor Who, and while the picture is stuffed full of interesting info (including a hint or two at the villains of the series), we've been sent an even more interesting titbit about the series 10's first episode.

Specifically we’re referring to the title of the first episode, written by Steven Moffat to introduce Pearl Mackie’s new companion Bill. The episode was previously believed to be called 'A Star in her Eye', but apparently now the episode has a new title: The Pilot.

This choice is interesting because it seems to be a play on words, suggesting that the opening episode will function as a new introduction to the series – a “pilot” traditionally describes an episode created before a full series has been commissioned – while also including a literal “pilot”. A certain Time Lord at the helm of a Tardis, perhaps...

This “pilot episode” idea would play into previous comments the creators and stars of Doctor Who have made about the upcoming series, suggesting it could act as an introduction for new fans after some plot-heavy series in recent years; perhaps we should see this whole thing as a move to bring Doctor Who back to basics for showrunner Steven Moffat and star Peter Capaldi’s final series.

“I want it to feel like episode one of a brand new show,” Moffat previously said of Bill’s first episode. “I want to leave just as it’s all beginning…”

“It’s a whole different kind of energy,” Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi added at a recent screening of the Christmas episode.

“Because [Bill’s] character is, ah…. she doesn’t know anything about the world of Doctor Who, so in a way it’s a sort of reboot, because we take this back to its roots.

“It is essentially this mysterious stranger from outer space with his time and space machine, whisking Bill off into corners and blowing up monsters.”

With that said, we’re kinda gonna miss the sweet-sounding 'A Star in her Eye' title – shame it never got past The Pilot stage.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April 2017