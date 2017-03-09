It looks like absence really does make the heart grow fonder, as after a 13 year hiatus, Andrew Lincoln’s Mark is still in love with Keira Knightley’s Juliet – and he’s bringing back those famous cue cards.

Emma Freud’s tweet from behind the scenes of the 10-minute Love Actually sequel, Red Nose Day Actually, shows Mark returning to Juliet's doorstep (or maybe he never left, in which case he must be very cold) and we can see that his first card features the same opening gambit as in the original film – "Tell him it's carol singers".

It was 13 years ago. There is more facial hair now. But he still loves her.... #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/0Zhz341Jj4 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 8, 2017

But will Mark’s dream finally be realised, will he and Juliet end up together? Probably not, given the hints that Juliet is still happily hitched to Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Peter.

Last night, our last night on #rednosedayactually. Marital bliss, the best pyjama bottoms I've ever seen, and major #jerseyenvy #shallow pic.twitter.com/Zk8bDkCrYn — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 8, 2017

Poor Mark.

In the original scene, Mark said his "wasted heart" would love Juliet until she looked like this:

With Kate Moss on the scene, though, who knows where Mark’s heart will end up.

It also turns out that Hugh Grant as Prime Minister David and Martine McCutcheon as Natalie got married, according to these behind-the-scenes shots.

So, love really IS all around. Here’s a throwback to the original cue card scene, just because.