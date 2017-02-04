Harry Potter author JK Rowling has topped a list of the top British movers and shakers in the film world.

The author and her long-time producer David Heyman came top of the Film 50 Power List published by The Times on Saturday. Ivan Dunleavy, the Pinewood chief executive, came second in the list which analysed the candidates’ “global clout”.

The list’s authors cited the success of the Harry Potter films which has generated £6bn over the years but also noted the pair’s continued influence with the first Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Also featured in the run down was Harry Potter star Emma Watson in fourth place, Star Wars actor John Boyega in eighth place, Ridley Scott in ninth place and Eddie Redmayne in tenth.

Watson won her high ranking because of her Potter work but continued successes including her lead role as Belle in the next Disney epic Beauty and the Beast, according to the judging panel.

Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch was in 28th place, just ahead of Kenneth Branagh in 29th.

The top ten is:

1 JK Rowling and David Heyman

2 Ivan Dunleavy, Pinewood Group chief executive

3 Christopher Nolan, director, writer and producer

4 Emma Watson, actress

5 Will Sargent, Framestore chief executive

6 Col Needham, IMDb chief executive

7 Sadiq Khan, London Mayor

8 John Boyega, actor and producer

9 Ridley Scott, director and producer

10 Eddie Redmayne, actor