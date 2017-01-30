We’re finally getting a first look at Ocean’s 8, the all-female reboot of heist franchise Ocean’s Eleven starring Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling among others, with a new image (above) showing the actors in character alongside a short plot summary.

Interestingly, the summary seems to imply that the new film does not exist in the same universe as the earlier Ocean’s Eleven movies, with a new lead character called Debbie Ocean assembling the high-stakes crooks instead of original lead Danny Ocean (played by Frank Sinatra in the original and George Clooney in the remake trilogy). Unless of course, she's some relation...

The summary reads:

In Summer 2018, the tide will turn as (L-r) Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (Cate Blanchett); Nine Ball (Rihanna); Amita (Mindy Kaling); Constance (Awkwafina); Rose (Helena Bonham Carter); Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway); and Tammy (Sarah Paulson).

If true, this “parallel universe” reboot follows in the footsteps of 2016 blockbuster Ghostbusters, which elected to imagine its own all-female version of the 1980s classic set in its own world rather than within the universe of the original two films.

Of course, this raised the ire of some fans but they can’t get as annoyed about THIS remake – the 2001 Ocean’s Eleven was itself completely separate from the 1960 Rat Pack original, so there’s a precedent for this film to carve its own path.

Ocean’s 8 will be released in June 2018