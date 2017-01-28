Sir John Hurt – star of Doctor Who, Alien and the Harry Potter films amongst many others – has died aged 77.

His agent confirmed to the BBC that the veteran actor died on Friday in London after battling pancreatic cancer since 2015.

His phenomenal six-decade career on TV, stage and film earned Hurt many awards, including four BAFTAs, a Golden Globe and two nominations for an Academy Award (Best Supporting Actor in Midnight Express, and Best Actor in The Elephant Man).

Doctor Who fans will remember Hurt as The War Doctor, the 'forgotten' incarnation of the Time Lord that played a vital role during the show’s 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor. It was a character Hurt reprised for a series of Big Finish audio dramas.

He was also fondly remembered as Gilbert Kane in Alien, the unforgettable first victim of the titular monster.

And wizards and muggles alike will remember the actor as Garrick Ollivander, the wand-maker in four films of the Harry Potter series (Philosopher's Stone, Goblet of Fire, and both parts of The Deathly Hallows).

Hurt first rose to prominence in a supporting role in 1966’s A Man for All Seasons. He then had a variety of film roles, including Timothy Evans in 1971's John Christie drama 10 Rillington Place, for which he earned his first Bafta nomination.

Hurt would go on to star in movies such as V for Vendetta, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. He was also an accomplished voice actor, lending his distinctive rich tones to animations like Watership Down and 1978’s The Lord of the Rings.

BAFTA celebrated his long-stretching film career in 2012, presenting him with its Outstanding Contribution award. Hurt was also knighted in the 2015 New Year Honours List for his contribution to drama.

Friends and co-stars of Hurt have paid tribute to the “truly magnificent talent”:

Oh no. What terrible news. We've lost #JohnHurt as great on the stage, small screen and big. A great man & great friend of Norfolk & #NCFC — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 28, 2017

No one could have played The Elephant Man more memorably. He carried that film into cinematic immortality. He will be sorely missed. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 28, 2017

So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died. My thoughts are with his family and friends. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017

John Hurt was one of the most powerful, giving, and effortlessly real actors I've ever worked with. Remarkable human being. U will be missed — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 28, 2017

God speed to John Hurt, a legendary actor and good human being. — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 28, 2017

My deepest sympathies to John Hurt's family, friends and fans. He was a dear friend. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) January 28, 2017

I will forever cherish the memories I have of the incomparable John Hurt. A brilliant actor & a beautiful soul. — Jamie Bell (@1jamiebell) January 28, 2017

John Hurt's Richard Rich in "A Man for All Seasons:" a paragon of heartbreaking human weakness & model for many of characters. #ButforWales pic.twitter.com/z6lUkpWBJZ — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 28, 2017

John Hurt. What an acting legend. Rest in peace dear Sir. Wand shopping won't be the same without you ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jRrRCX8PZv — Bonnie Wright (@thisisbwright) January 28, 2017

So so sad to have lost such an extraordinary talent and friend. Sir John Hurt. R. I. P. pic.twitter.com/J2eMMBVNLB — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 28, 2017

Dance until your feet hurt. laugh until your face hurts.



Act until your John Hurt. #RIPJohnHurt — Dominic Monaghan. (@DomsWildThings) January 28, 2017

The crumpled grandeur of John Hurt was always a joy to behold. That voice, those eyes - an almost painful sensitivity. So many wonders. RIP. — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) January 28, 2017

Very sad to hear of John Hurt's passing. It was such an honor to have watched you work, sir. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) January 28, 2017