Let him entertain you: Robbie Williams will take to the stage at the Brit Awards on 22nd February, joining a line-up that includes Little Mix, Emeli Sandé and The 1975.

Williams is far from a novice on the Brit Awards stage. In fact, he's won 17 statuettes as a solo artist and as part of Take That – making him the most-decorated Brits winner in history – and last year received the Brits Icon Award for his lasting impact on British culture.

The pop star has also racked up a LOT of performances at the Brits, with six solo shows so far on top of his boy band appearances.

Take That at the Brit Awards in 1994

“I’m delighted to be performing at the Brits once again," he said in a statement. "It’s always a special night for music – this year feels like a big one."

Brits Chairman Jason Iley added: "We are excited to welcome back Robbie Williams to the Brits stage as he has become part of the Awards history. He’s a world class live performer who never disappoints!”

Little Mix will have their fingers crossed for a successful night: as well as performing, they will also be waiting to hear if any of their three nominations transform into awards.

Little Mix, who will be performing at the Brit Awards 2017

The girl group lead the nominations alongside grime artist Skepta, who also has three nods.

Over a year after his death, David Bowie has received two posthumous nominations, for British Male Solo Artist and for Album of the Year.

Other artists up for awards include The 1975, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Calvin Harris, James Arthur, Clean Bandit, Jonas Blue, Tinie Tempah and Coldplay.

The Brit Awards will be broadcast on ITV on 22nd February 2017 live from the O2 Arena