The X Factor’s sister series The Xtra Factor will not be returning when the talent show comes back later this year.

The ITV2 spin-off launched alongside The X Factor in 2004, and was most recently hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal, Matt Edmondson and Roman Kemp in a new live format.

There will be no replacement for the show, with ITV instead planning to focus on supporting The X Factor with extra content shared via its website, YouTube and social media accounts.

Richard Holloway – Managing Director of Thames TV and Interim CEO of FremantleMedia UK – said in a statement: "In the past year there has been an increase in digital engagement and online audiences around The X Factor.

"In light of this, ITV's strategy to focus their efforts on digital means The Xtra Factor on linear television has come to its natural end. We've had great fun making the show and would like to thank Rylan, Matt and Roman for their fantastic and entertaining work on the last series.

"We now look forward to focusing on making great content for our social platforms in support of the main show."

An ITV spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "We have taken the decision to move away from a linear switchover show, and instead focus our efforts on our digital platforms."

Following the news, Rylan Clark-Neal and Matt Edmondson spoke fondly of their time on the show...

A little note about the Xtra Factor news... pic.twitter.com/zXuaSKdOGR — Matt Edmondson (@MattEdmondson) January 18, 2017

And Matt Richardson, who presented the show in 2013, also expressed his gratitude (we think?) to the series...