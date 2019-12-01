And the good news is the event is all televised. Here's what you need to know if your tuning in across America...

What time is the 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center on TV?

The glittering event will be shown on NBC at 8pm (EST) for viewers in the United States on Wednesday 4th December 2019.

Additional local coverage will be shown in some areas across America from 7pm (EST)

Who is hosting the event?

The Christmas show will be fronted by Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker.

Who is performing at the 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center?

As always there will be a starry cast for the show that kicks off the Christmas countdown.

Guests currently confirmed to perform or appear at the event include:

John Legend, Brett Eldredge, Gwen Stefani, Julianne and Derek Hough, Lea Michele, Chicago, Idina Menzel, NE-YO, Straight No Chaser, Alex Newell and Skylar Astin, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and The Radio City Rockettes.

