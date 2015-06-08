Blue Peter, which began life in 1958 and is now the longest-running children's television programme in the world, transferred from BBC1 onto the digital channel CBBC in December 2012, along with the rest of the corporation's children's output.

Fielding (centre) with Caron Keating (left) and Mark Curry (right) in her Blue Peter days

Fielding – who presented the show from 1987 and 1992 and is now a contestant on the new series of Celebrity MasterChef – also expresses surprise that she was recently voted the nation's favourite Blue Peter presenter in a poll of RadioTimes.com users.

"When I heard the results, I actually cried! I just couldn't believe it, I thought it must have been a joke," she comments.

In the same issue, Richard Marson – former editor of Blue Peter – says that scheduled television is itself becoming an anachronism and success of children's shows is often measured in the number of iPlayer views.

"The idea that kids are waiting for anything to be scheduled on a channel is increasingly a piece of his history," he says.

