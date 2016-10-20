Against all odds, 1970s nostalgia just won't go away. From classic sitcom revivals to The Floyd, we all seem to be yearning for brown furnishings and side-burns. But we've now hit peak nostalgia: ladies and gentlemen, entering the ring, it's World of Sport Wrestling!

Anyone of that era will still remember names like Giant Haystacks and Big Daddy – memories of a time when wrestling was as big in Britain as snooker and tennis. Later this year, ITV will broadcast a one-off special starring new grapplers like Sha 'The East End Butcher' Samuels, Dave Mastiff and 'Viper' Kimberly Benson competing for the WoS belt. Commentary will be provided by WWE regular Jim Ross at the taping this November.