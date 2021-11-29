Why Queens of Mystery should be your next crime binge

With the nights drawing in and the temperatures dropping, now is the perfect time of year to indulge in some top-quality crime drama. So, pour a glass of your favourite tipple, nab the best spot on the couch and roll out the red-carpet, because the Emmy Award-nominated Queens of Mystery is back for a second series of the brilliant, bold and thrilling drama.

Making its world premiere exclusively on streaming service Acorn TV, this original series created by writer Julian Unthank (Doc Martin, New Tricks) is wickedly offbeat, with bold visuals, quirky characters, and darkly comic murders. And you can start streaming it on Acorn TV with a 30-day free trial today.

Time for more adventures

Julie Graham (The Bletchley Circle), Siobhan Redmond (Unforgotten), and Sarah Woodward (The Pale Horse) star as the Stone sisters, who use their knowledge of crime – both real and fictional – to solve murders in the picturesque English village of Wildemarsh.

Riviera and The Hour star Juliet Stevenson also stars as the narrator in this whimsical spin on a classic detective mystery. And following an intriguing first series that saw Stevenson nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award, more climactic cases lie in store.

Series two of this colourful detective drama sees our four queens – Detective Sergeant Matilda Stone (Florence Hall) and her three crime-writing aunts Beth, Cat and Jane Stone – continuing to solve murders in the picturesque village of Wildemarsh. But no matter how many cases they crack, the characters are still haunted by the unsolved disappearance of Matilda’s mother 25 years ago.

How to watch

If you’re in the mood for some compelling whodunnit stories and the best international series mixed with quintessentially British drama, you can subscribe to Acorn TV now for £4.99 per month or just £49.99 for the whole year. What’s more, when you sign up, you’ll enjoy a 30-day free trial.

And it’s not just Queens of Mystery that you can enjoy – from Acorn originals like Whitstable Pearl starring After Life’s Kerry Godliman, to audience favourites like Agatha Raisin starring Ashley Jensen, there’s a whole host of fantastic shows at exceptional value, with no adverts and no contract.

