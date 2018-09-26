When is Alex on TV? What's the Scandi Noir about, and what time is it on?
Channel 4's Swedish drama is set to filled The Bridge-sized hole in your viewing schedule
Scandi-noir fans, rejoice.
If The Bridge left a hole in your viewing schedule, look no further than Channel 4's acquisition, Swedish drama Alex.
Here's everything you need to know.
- The Bridge series 4 episode 7 recap: The killer is unmasked paving the way for the final ever episode
- Travel guide to Malmo, Copenhagen and key locations for Scandi Noir
- The Bridge's Sofia Helin reveals the one scene she was uncomfortable with over the course of the four series
What time is Alex on TV?
Alex airs at 11.05pm on Channel 4 on Wednesdays.
What's it about?
Wallander fans may recognise lead actor, Dragomir Mrsic from the 2009 Wallander film Kuriren. In Alex, Mrsic plays the titular role: a Swedish cop with a dark, dark past.
More like this
Alex has a drug habit, and extorts money and kills — or so it would seem — to fuel it and pay back the gangster paymasters who have him in their clutches.
Things are further complicated but an old flame of his, Frida (Anja Lundqvist) is recruited as his new partner — and she's ready to keep a close eye on him.