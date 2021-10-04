Black History Month: Essential viewing for this week

October is Black History Month – the annual recognition of the contribution and achievements of those with African or Caribbean heritage has been celebrated in the UK since 1987, and to mark the event several broadcasters are airing special films, documentaries and entertainment shows all month long.

Advertisement

From the Oscar-winning Judas and the Black Messiah and the return of Black History panel show Sorry, I Don’t Know to documentaries on the likes of Obama and Martin Luther King Jr., there’s plenty of quality programming – and that’s only the first week.

has put together a list of the best documentaries, films and shows with a focus on Blach History airing during the first week of October. (It’s also worth checking out recent releases such as ITV’s Stephen and Channel 4’s Black to Front slate of programming, which are available on catch-up.)

Here’s all the best programming from the first week of Black History Month 2021.

Judas and the Black Messiah

Warner Bros

The competition for the 2021 Best Supporting Actor Oscar was a two-horse race between the two stars of this film – rising British star Daniel Kaluuya and Atlanta star LaKeith Stanfield. Kaluuya would go on to triumph but could just as easily have gone to Stanfield, with both performers delivering acting masterclasses in this story of the rise and fall of one of the most notable Black activists of recent times.

Judas and the Black Messiah is a biopic of Fred Hampton (Kaluuya), chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, specifically focusing on how he was betrayed by FBI informant William O’Neal (Stanfield).

An electrifying retelling of a story that is just as resonant and important today, the film unsurprisingly garnered six Oscar nominations – with wins for Kaluuya’s performance and Best Original Song.

How to watch? Available from Friday 1st October, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union

HBO

Few modern leaders are as iconic and beloved as Barack Obama, whose historic election victory marked a key point in the history of the US.

Airing as part of NOW’s Black History Month celebrations – and indeed timed shortly after the former President’s 60th birthday – Obama: A More Perfect Union simultaneously explores Obama’s political and personal life as well as the country’s ongoing racial history, with the two intertwining and eventually culminating in his 2008 campaign trail during which his identity was inescapably linked to his race.

Previously airing on HBO in the US, Obama: A More Perfect Union arrives on UK shores just in time for Black History Month.

How to watch? Available from Friday 1st October, 9pm, Sky Documentaries/NOW

Invictus

Warner Bros.

Starring Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandela, Invictus is a unique and optimistic look at the dismantling of apartheid.

Rather than focus on the horrors of the racial segregation system, Invictus looks at then-President Nelson Mandela’s attempts to unify the country once more, particularly with a victory in the 1995 World Cup that South Africa is hosting.

This moving film is worth watching for Freeman’s performance alone – with excellent support from Matt Damon as Springbok captain Jacobus Pienaar.

How to watch? Available on BBC iPlayer

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Between the World and Me

HBO

Based on the powerful book by Ta-Nehisi Paul Coates, Between the World and Me is an account of the author’s childhood in inner-city Baltimore and how systemic racism in schools and the police force led to an ongoing fear of violence amongst the Black community.

Adapted as a visual essay TV special, with around twenty celebrities and activists – including the likes of Angela Bassett, Mahershala Ali, Angela Davis and Oprah Winfrey – reading Ta-Nehisi Coates’s hard-hitting words, interspersed with news footage, historical speeches and home movies.

Between the World and Me effectively combines personal history and social commentary in ways unlike any other documentary.

How to watch? Available from Saturday 2nd October, 2am, Sky Documentaries/NOW

King in the Wilderness

Documentaries on Martin Luther King are not exactly rare, but King in the Wilderness takes the interesting stance of focusing on the icon’s final years, when he was facing criticism from all sides following his anti-Vietnam criticism and the rise of Black Power.

It’s a far cry from the idealised image of the leader of the bus boycotts and the Selma to Montgomery marches, instead looking at a man who was as conflicted as the nation itself at that point.

However King remained remarkably committed to nonviolence – and this documentary combines archival footage, private photos and audio recordings and interviews with those who knew him personally.

How to watch? Available from Sunday 3rd October, 9pm, Sky Documentaries/NOW

If Beale Street Could Talk

Director Barry Jenkins has a gift for bringing Black stories to the big screen, having memorably won the Best Picture Oscar for Moonlight and creating hard-hitting Amazon series The Underground Railroad.

He received critical acclaim yet again for If Beale Street Could Talk, a heart-wrenching adaptation of James Baldwin’s 1974 book that sees childhood sweethearts Fonny and Tish who are torn apart after Fonny is falsely accused of rape.

It seems Jenkins had the magic touch once again at the Academy Awards – with Regina King winning the Best Supporting Actress award for her portrayal of Tish’s mother Sharon.

How to watch? Available on BBC iPlayer

Sorry, I Didn’t Know

TriForce Creative Network

The only comedy panel show about Black history, Sorry, I Didn’t Know returns as part of ITV’s Black History Month campaign, with Jimmy Akingbola once again hosting proceedings.

Chizzy Akudolu and Judi Love will also be back as team captains in this panel show with a twist, mixing riotous humour with Black History facts.

Russell Kane, Dane Baptiste, Reginald D Hunter and Fatiha El-Ghorri are the guests who will be tested on their knowledge of untold stories and unsung heroes from the Black community, with Stephen K Amos, Kojo Anim among the contestants next week.

How to watch? Airs Sundays at 10:20pm on ITV.

Lenny Henry’s Race through Comedy

UKTV

Another chance to see Lenny Henry’s docuseries following British comedians of colour, spanning five decades and split by three areas of comedy – sitcom, stand-up and sketch.

This first episode focuses on sitcoms, starting with early attempts at multiculturalism in the 1970s with Love Thy Neighbour and eventually moving onto present-day hits such as Phoneshop, People Just Do Nothing and Chewing Gum.

How to watch? Available on UKTV Play, with new episodes airing Sundays at 10:55pm, Gold

I Am Not Your Negro

BBC

Based on James Baldwin’s famously unfinished manuscript Remember This House, filmmaker Raoul Peck envisions what Baldwin’s book could have been in this stirring documentary and social critique.

As with Baldwin’s book, I Am Not Your Negro focuses on Baldwin’s recollections of three of his murdered friends: Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr.

Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, who poetically reads excerpts from Baldwin’s manuscript – which are just as relevant today as they were when written forty years ago.

How to watch? Available on BBC iPlayer

Black Power: a British Story of Resistance

BBC

Another chance to see this excellent documentary, which acts as a companion piece to Steve McQueen’s Small Axe and is narrated by star Daniel Kaluuya.

There’s a plethora of documentaries and material on Black Power in the US, but Black Power: a British Story of Resistance looks at how the events inspired a similar movement in the UK in the late 1960s and 70s, with Black and Asian communities rising up against police brutality and racism.

Activists Zainab Abbas, Leila Hassan Howe and poet Linton Kwesi Johnson all contribute testimony, along with archival clips of Darcus Howe, Altheia Jones-LeCointe and Mangrove restaurant owner Frank Crichlow.

How to watch? Monday 4th October, 11:15pm, BBC Two

Micah Richards: Tackling Racism

Sky

This documentary was originally released in January 2021, several months before the Euros final and the subsequent fallout alerted much of the nation to just how widespread and damaging racism in football really is.

Micah Richards: Tackling Racism sees the former England star attempt to uncover the true scale of the problem, but also search for answers and solutions against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Richards also talks candidly about his own experiences of prejudice and looks at the impact Colin Kaepernick taking a knee had on the situation in the US.

How to watch? Monday 4th October, 11:35pm, BBC Two

Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer

This National Geographic documentary sees journalist DeNeen Brown investigate the uncovering of a mass grave in Tulsa, Oklahoma on the centenary of the infamous Tulsa race massacre.

Brown looks at what could have caused such an atrocity – chronicling earlier events such as the race riots of the Red Summer of 1919 – and also explores how the event continues to affect and haunt Black communities 100 years later.

How to watch? Tuesday 5th October, 8pm, National Geographic

What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali

HBO

Training Day director Antoine Fuqua chronicles the life of Muhammad Ali in this intimate documentary, detailing the challenges, confrontations and comebacks in his career but also turning its attention to Ali’s role as an inspiring social activist.

Executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, this two-part documentary uses previously unseen archival footage and recordings of the man himself for a comprehensive account of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time.

There’s no shortage of documentaries on the icon, but this recent HBO effort is often considered one of the best – with stellar production values, plenty of exhilarating fight footage and just as much focus on his humanitarian work as the boxing.

How to watch? Tuesday 5th October, 9pm, Sky Documentaries/NOW

Enslaved with Samuel L Jackson

BBC

Samuel L Jackson is no stranger to narrating Black History documentaries, but gets fully involved in front of the camera also in this study of the transatlantic slave trade.

This first episode sees Jackson tracing his ancestry back to Gabon where he visits the coast where people were captured in their millions, then assists underwater investigators in search of a 350-year-old wreck of an unidentified slave ship.

Later episodes are repeated through the month, with episode 2 a week later on 13th October.

How to watch? Wednesday 6th October, BBC Four

Selma

Acclaimed director Ava DuVernay directs this stirring Martin Luther KIng Jr. biopic, rightfully eschewing the gargantuan task of adapting his entire life story and instead focusing in on the Selma to Montgomery marches to secure equal voting rights.

Despite copyright reasons meaning the film could not use any of King’s actual speeches, Selma boasts a tight script, assured direction and a fantasticlead performance from David Oyelowo.

Not that the supporting cast are slacking – producer Oprah Winrey, rapper Common and Tom Wilkinson all make for a fine ensemble cast.

How to watch? Wednesday 6th October, 11:15pm, BBC Two

Hunting the Football Trolls – Jermaine Jenas

Channel 4

Another look at the ongoing problem of racism in football, this time with a focus on social media and the companies allowing trolls to run rampant.

Ex-footballer Jermaine Jenas is asking why more isn’t being done in this timely documentary, which focuses particularly on the racist abuse aimed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling following the Euro 2020 finals.

Jenas talks to Anita Asante, Kyle Walker and other players on the receiving end – and discusses his own experiences – in Hunting the Trolls, which questions why this behaviour is allowed when it would be illegal on any other platform.

How to watch? Thursday 7th October, 10pm, Channel 4

Advertisement

See what else is on with our TV Guide.