The best TV show
Vote now, have your say - and find your next boxset binge in our rolling chart of top telly...
What is the best TV show?
Join RadioTimes.com users in voting for your favourite programmes, then find your next box set binge...
You can vote for as many shows as you like, but you only get one vote for per show.
The Sopranos
A New Jersey mobster struggles with business, family and therapy.
Game of Thrones
Epic fantasy series based on George RR Martin's novels.
Breaking Bad
Teacher with terminal cancer becomes drug kingpin to secure the future of his family.
Blue Planet
Landmark natural history documentary from David Attenborough.
Band of Brothers
World War II seen through the eyes of one group of soldiers of the US army's airborne division.
The Wire
Sprawling crime drama setin Baltimore, Maryland
Sherlock
A modern take on Arthur Conan Doyle's classic novel series, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.
Black Mirror
Sci-fi anthology series from Charlie Brooker.
The Twilight Zone
Classic sci-fi anthology series which sees normal individuals find themselves in extraordinary circumstances.
House of Cards
The collected adventures of a ruthless Washington power couple.
Arrested Development
The youngest son of a real estate tycoon attempts to keep his bonkers family together after his father is sent to prison.
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Seinfeld co-creator Larry David stars as a grumpy, fictionalised version of himself in this half-hour comedy.
Friends
Wildly popular sitcom following the lives of New Yorkers Joey, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Monica and Chandler.
Seinfeld
The misadventures of a neurotic foursome in New York City, led by comedian Jerry Seinfeld.
The Simpsons
Everyone's favourite dysfunctional cartoon family navigate life in the fictional US town of Springfield.
South Park
The misadventures of four foul-mouthed youngsters in a small town in Colorado.
Boardwalk Empire
Gangster drama set in prohibition-era Atlantic City.
Downton Abbey
Inside the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family in early 20th century Britain.
Line of Duty
Inside the anti-corruption unit of the British police force.
The Office
Ricky Gervais' cringe-inducing workplace sitcom.
ER
The long-running US medical drama set in Chicago's County General hospital.
Sex and the City
Sitcom set around a young writer and her best girlfriends in New York City.
Six Feet Under
Drama set around a family-run Los Angeles funeral home.
Mad Men
Period drama set around a major Madison Avenue ad agency in the 1960s and its enigmatic creative, Don Draper.
Battlestar Galactica
The crew of a spaceship attempt to protect the last fleet of human civilians from an attack as they journey toward earth.
Mr Robot
A gifted young hacker gets recruited by a mysterious underground group to destroy the firm he has been hired to protect.
Ozark
A financial adviser drags his family to a remote community in Missouri in order to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel.
The West Wing
Inside the lives of White House staffers during two presidential terms.
Stranger Things
A young boy mysteriously disappears in a small town in Indiana in the 1980s. Things get weird...
The Crown
Biopic about Queen Elizabeth II's reign.
Fawlty Towers
Classic British sitcom set in a fictional Torquay hotel.
House
Medical drama centred around a brilliant, curmudgeon doctor who solves difficult cases with his crack team.
24
Real-time drama following the work of counter-terrorist agent Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland).
Rick and Morty
Animation following the escapades of a mad scientist and his nephew
The Thick of It
British political satire from Armando Iannucci
The Night Of
A man charged with murder after waking up next to a dead body attempts to clear his name
Firefly
Joss Whedon’s short-lived sci-fi western series
True Detective
Dark detective drama starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson
Pride and Prejudice
1990s Jane Austen adaptation from the BBC
Twin Peaks
David Lynch’s trippy drama about a murder investigation in small-town America
Westworld
Sci-fi drama set in a wild west-themed amusement park populated by robots
Lost
Plane crash survivors strive for a way off an otherworldly island.
Killing Eve
A government agent develops a mutual obsession with a psychotic killer
This is Us
Heartwarming drama about a unique set of triplets
Big Little Lies
Three bourgeois mothers in upstate New York get tangled up in a murder investigation
Brass Eye
1990s current affairs spoof.
The IT Crowd
Comedy set in the IT department of a large corporation
Mr Bean
Rowan Atkinson stars as a man who is incapable of completing simple tasks without calamitous results
Luther
Idris Elba stars as a genius but volatile detective in this BBC drama
Endeavour
Crime procedural, set in the 1960s, which follows the work of a young detective in Oxford
Modern Family
Three families navigate day-to-day life in this comedy
The X-Files
Two FBI agents investigate strange and supernatural occurrences
Parks and Recreation
Sitcom revolving around a determined local politician and her eccentric staff
The Good Place
US sitcom set in the afterlife
Outnumbered
Partly-improvised comedy about a young couple raising three children
Fleabag
Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hilarious and heartbreaking tale of a woman coming to terms with a recent tragedy
Dexter
A police officer with a bloodlust turns psychotic vigilante by night
Blackadder
Pseudo-historical British sitcom led by Rowan Atkinson
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Patrick Stewart leads a new fleet on the starship Enterprise
Father Ted
Classic Irish comedy about three priests who live on a remote island
Peep Show
Mark and Jez, two roomates in London, navigate daily life in this British sitcom
30 Rock
Sitcom starring Tina Fey as the show-runner of a US type variety show
Fargo
Anthological crime drama, inspired by the Coen brothers' film, set in the eponymous Minnesota town
I'm Alan Partridge
The escapades of Steve Coogan’s failed TV presenter
Broadchurch
A media frenzy in the wake of the murder of a young boy threatens to tear a small community apart
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
A teenage girl, imbued with supernatural abilities, takes on demons - and high school
The Killing
A murder investigation and a political campaign intertwine
The Inbetweeners
Sitcom following the antics of four British schoolmates
Frasier
spin-off of classic sitcom Cheers, which sees the titular psychiatrist return to his hometown of Seattle
Spaced
Sitcom following two 20-something Londoners who pretend to be a couple to share an affordable apartment
Wolf Hall
Period drama following the rise of Thomas Cromwell
The Jinx
True crime drama about a real estate developer tied to a series of unsolved crimes
Jessica Jones
Marvel superhero series following the titular heroine in New York City
Poldark
Period drama set in 1700s Cornwall
Better Call Saul
Breaking Bad prequel series centred around criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill
Cold Feet
Manchester-set drama series which follows the lives of three middle-aged couples
BoJack Horseman
Animated series about a depressive, anthropomorphic horse
Unforgotten
London-based cold case crime procedural
Outlander
An English WW2 nurse is swept back in time to 1743.
The League of Gentlemen
Mark Gatiss, Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s madcap comedy series
13 Reasons Why
A teenager seeks answers after his classmate commits suicide
Catastrophe
An American man gets an Irish Londoner pregnant during a holiday romance
Doctor Foster
Domestic drama starring Suranne Jones and Bertie Carvel
Peaky Blinders
Gangster epic set in 1919 Birmingham
Narcos
The criminal exploits of Pablo Escobar
Ripper Street
Period crime drama set 6 months after the Jack the Ripper murders
Girls
Lena Dunham’s comedy about a group of twenty-something New Yorkers
The Affair
An extramarital relationship between a novelist and a young waitress changes the course of many lives
Doctor Who
Classic British sci-fi series about adventures through time and space
Orange is the New Black
Netflix comedy-drama set in a women’s prison in Connecticut
Sense8
Sci-fi thriller about eight strangers across the world who find themselves mysteriously connected
Inside No. 9
Clever dark-comedy anthology series from League of Gentleman writers Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton
Making a Murderer
True-crime documentary series about the prolific case of Steven Avery
The Walking Dead
A police officer wakes up in hospital to find the world overrun by zombies
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
American police sitcom about the team of Brooklyn’s 99th precinct, starring Andy Samberg
Grey's Anatomy
American medical drama following the careers of a group of interns
Green Wing
Hospital-based comedy, with a distinct absence of anything medical
True Blood
HBO fantasy series whose protagonist, a telepathic waitress, falls in love with a vampire
Gilmore Girls
Comedy drama centering on the relationship between a mother and her daughter in small-town Connecticut
Monty Python's Flying Circus
Surreal and absurd sketch comedy from the legendary group that created ‘The Holy Grail’ and ‘The Life of Brian’
Only Fools and Horses
Classic comedy about two brothers in South-east London who try and get rich through black market scheming
Detectorists
Comedy about the friendship between two eccentric metal detectorists
Call the Midwife
Follows the lives of midwives in London throughout the mid-20th century, originally adapted from the memoirs of Jennifer Worth
Hannibal
Psychological crime thriller adapted from the Hannibal Lecter novels of Thomas Harris
The Night Manager
A hotel manager tries to infiltrate an arms dealer’s network. Based on the book by John Le Carre
Billions
A US attorney goes head-to-head with a powerful hedge billionaire
Silicon Valley
An engineer in San Francisco pulls together a team in order to launch a start-up business
The Good Wife
Following a scandal that sees a former state attorney in jail, his housewife is left to pick up the pieces, and provide for the family
Scrubs
Quirky comedy set in a fictional US hospital
Lucifer
The devil abandons hell and moves to Los Angeles where he owns a nightclub
Skins
British drama that tackles a variety of issues while following the lives of a group of teenagers
Gavin and Stacey
Heart-warming comedy about the relationship between and Englishman and Welsh woman, alongside their family and friends
In the Flesh
A young zombie tries to integrate back society and life at home in Lancashire
Rome
The story of two soldiers, set against the backdrop of the birth of the Roman Empire
The Man in the High Castle
Adaptation on the novel by Philip K Dick, set in a dystopian world in which the Axis powers won the war
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Comedy about a group of dysfunctional friends, and their ambitious and insane schemes
Vikings
A fictionalised account of the Norse Vikings of medieval Scandinavia
American Horror Story
Horror anthology series that explores a variety of themes
Little Britain
Satirical comedy portraying exaggerated characters of British life through series of sketches
Sex Education
Asa Butterfield plays the awkward teenage son of a sex therapist (Gillian Anderson) who soon realises his inherited knowledge could be lucrative and make him popular at school.
