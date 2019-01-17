You can vote for as many shows as you like, but you only get one vote for per show.

The Sopranos

A New Jersey mobster struggles with business, family and therapy.

NOW TV - Watch now

More like this

Amazon - Watch now

iTunes - Watch now

Game of Thrones

Epic fantasy series based on George RR Martin's novels.

NOW TV - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Breaking Bad

Teacher with terminal cancer becomes drug kingpin to secure the future of his family.

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Blue Planet

Landmark natural history documentary from David Attenborough.

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Band of Brothers

World War II seen through the eyes of one group of soldiers of the US army's airborne division.

NOW TV - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

The Wire

Sprawling crime drama setin Baltimore, Maryland

NOW TV - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Sherlock

A modern take on Arthur Conan Doyle's classic novel series, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Black Mirror

Sci-fi anthology series from Charlie Brooker.

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

The Twilight Zone

Classic sci-fi anthology series which sees normal individuals find themselves in extraordinary circumstances.

Amazon - Watch now

House of Cards

The collected adventures of a ruthless Washington power couple.

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Arrested Development

The youngest son of a real estate tycoon attempts to keep his bonkers family together after his father is sent to prison.

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Seinfeld co-creator Larry David stars as a grumpy, fictionalised version of himself in this half-hour comedy.

Amazon - Watch now

Friends

Wildly popular sitcom following the lives of New Yorkers Joey, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Monica and Chandler.

Netflix - Watch now

Seinfeld

The misadventures of a neurotic foursome in New York City, led by comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

Amazon - Watch now

The Simpsons

Everyone's favourite dysfunctional cartoon family navigate life in the fictional US town of Springfield.

Amazon - Watch now

South Park

The misadventures of four foul-mouthed youngsters in a small town in Colorado.

NOW TV - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Boardwalk Empire

Gangster drama set in prohibition-era Atlantic City.

Amazon - Watch now

Downton Abbey

Inside the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family in early 20th century Britain.

Amazon - Watch now

Line of Duty

Inside the anti-corruption unit of the British police force.

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

The Office

Ricky Gervais' cringe-inducing workplace sitcom.

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

ER

The long-running US medical drama set in Chicago's County General hospital.

Amazon - Watch now

Sex and the City

Sitcom set around a young writer and her best girlfriends in New York City.

NOW TV - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Six Feet Under

Drama set around a family-run Los Angeles funeral home.

Amazon - Watch now

Mad Men

Period drama set around a major Madison Avenue ad agency in the 1960s and its enigmatic creative, Don Draper.

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Battlestar Galactica

The crew of a spaceship attempt to protect the last fleet of human civilians from an attack as they journey toward earth.

Amazon - Watch now

Mr Robot

A gifted young hacker gets recruited by a mysterious underground group to destroy the firm he has been hired to protect.

Amazon - Watch now

Ozark

A financial adviser drags his family to a remote community in Missouri in order to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel.

Netflix - Watch now

The West Wing

Inside the lives of White House staffers during two presidential terms.

Amazon - Watch now

Stranger Things

A young boy mysteriously disappears in a small town in Indiana in the 1980s. Things get weird...

Netflix - Watch now

The Crown

Biopic about Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

Netflix - Watch now

Fawlty Towers

Classic British sitcom set in a fictional Torquay hotel.

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

House

Medical drama centred around a brilliant, curmudgeon doctor who solves difficult cases with his crack team.

Amazon - Watch now

24

Real-time drama following the work of counter-terrorist agent Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland).

Amazon - Watch now

Rick and Morty

Animation following the escapades of a mad scientist and his nephew

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

The Thick of It

British political satire from Armando Iannucci

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

The Night Of

A man charged with murder after waking up next to a dead body attempts to clear his name

Amazon - Watch now

Firefly

Joss Whedon’s short-lived sci-fi western series

Amazon - Watch now

True Detective

Dark detective drama starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson

NOW TV - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Pride and Prejudice

1990s Jane Austen adaptation from the BBC

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Twin Peaks

David Lynch’s trippy drama about a murder investigation in small-town America

NOW TV - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Westworld

Sci-fi drama set in a wild west-themed amusement park populated by robots

NOW TV - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Lost

Plane crash survivors strive for a way off an otherworldly island.

NOW TV - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Killing Eve

A government agent develops a mutual obsession with a psychotic killer

BBC iPlayer - Watch now﻿

Amazon - Watch now

This is Us

Heartwarming drama about a unique set of triplets

Amazon - Watch now

Big Little Lies

Three bourgeois mothers in upstate New York get tangled up in a murder investigation

NOW TV - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Brass Eye

1990s current affairs spoof.

All4 - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

The IT Crowd

Comedy set in the IT department of a large corporation

All4 - Watch now

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Mr Bean

Rowan Atkinson stars as a man who is incapable of completing simple tasks without calamitous results

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Luther

Idris Elba stars as a genius but volatile detective in this BBC drama

BBC iPlayer - Watch now

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Endeavour

Crime procedural, set in the 1960s, which follows the work of a young detective in Oxford

ITV Hub - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Modern Family

Three families navigate day-to-day life in this comedy

NOW TV - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

The X-Files

Two FBI agents investigate strange and supernatural occurrences

Amazon - Watch now

Parks and Recreation

Sitcom revolving around a determined local politician and her eccentric staff

Amazon - Watch now

The Good Place

US sitcom set in the afterlife

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Outnumbered

Partly-improvised comedy about a young couple raising three children

BBC iPlayer - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hilarious and heartbreaking tale of a woman coming to terms with a recent tragedy

BBC iPlayer - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Dexter

A police officer with a bloodlust turns psychotic vigilante by night

NOW TV - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Blackadder

Pseudo-historical British sitcom led by Rowan Atkinson

BBC iPlayer - Watch now

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Patrick Stewart leads a new fleet on the starship Enterprise

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Father Ted

Classic Irish comedy about three priests who live on a remote island

All4 - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Peep Show

Mark and Jez, two roomates in London, navigate daily life in this British sitcom

Netflix - Watch now

All4 - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

30 Rock

Sitcom starring Tina Fey as the show-runner of a US type variety show

Amazon - Watch now

Fargo

Anthological crime drama, inspired by the Coen brothers' film, set in the eponymous Minnesota town

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

I'm Alan Partridge

The escapades of Steve Coogan’s failed TV presenter

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Broadchurch

A media frenzy in the wake of the murder of a young boy threatens to tear a small community apart

Amazon - Watch now

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

A teenage girl, imbued with supernatural abilities, takes on demons - and high school

Amazon - Watch now

The Killing

A murder investigation and a political campaign intertwine

Amazon - Watch now

The Inbetweeners

Sitcom following the antics of four British schoolmates

All4 - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Frasier

spin-off of classic sitcom Cheers, which sees the titular psychiatrist return to his hometown of Seattle

Amazon - Watch now

Spaced

Sitcom following two 20-something Londoners who pretend to be a couple to share an affordable apartment

All4 - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Wolf Hall

Period drama following the rise of Thomas Cromwell

Amazon - Watch now

The Jinx

True crime drama about a real estate developer tied to a series of unsolved crimes

Amazon - Watch now

Jessica Jones

Marvel superhero series following the titular heroine in New York City

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Poldark

Period drama set in 1700s Cornwall

Amazon - Watch now

Better Call Saul

Breaking Bad prequel series centred around criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Cold Feet

Manchester-set drama series which follows the lives of three middle-aged couples

Amazon - Watch now

Now TV - Watch now

BoJack Horseman

Animated series about a depressive, anthropomorphic horse

Netflix - Watch now

Unforgotten

London-based cold case crime procedural

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Outlander

An English WW2 nurse is swept back in time to 1743.

Amazon - Watch now

The League of Gentlemen

Mark Gatiss, Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s madcap comedy series

BBC iPlayer - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

13 Reasons Why

A teenager seeks answers after his classmate commits suicide

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Catastrophe

An American man gets an Irish Londoner pregnant during a holiday romance

Amazon - Watch now

Doctor Foster

Domestic drama starring Suranne Jones and Bertie Carvel

Amazon - Watch now

Netflix - Watch now

Peaky Blinders

Gangster epic set in 1919 Birmingham

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Narcos

The criminal exploits of Pablo Escobar

Netflix - Watch now

Ripper Street

Period crime drama set 6 months after the Jack the Ripper murders

Amazon - Watch now

Girls

Lena Dunham’s comedy about a group of twenty-something New Yorkers

Amazon - Watch now

The Affair

An extramarital relationship between a novelist and a young waitress changes the course of many lives

NOW TV - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Doctor Who

Classic British sci-fi series about adventures through time and space

BBC iPlayer - Watch now

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Orange is the New Black

Netflix comedy-drama set in a women’s prison in Connecticut

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Sense8

Sci-fi thriller about eight strangers across the world who find themselves mysteriously connected

Netflix - Watch now

Inside No. 9

Clever dark-comedy anthology series from League of Gentleman writers Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton

BBC iPlayer - Watch now

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Making a Murderer

True-crime documentary series about the prolific case of Steven Avery

Netflix - Watch now

The Walking Dead

A police officer wakes up in hospital to find the world overrun by zombies

NOW TV - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

American police sitcom about the team of Brooklyn’s 99th precinct, starring Andy Samberg

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Grey's Anatomy

American medical drama following the careers of a group of interns

NOW TV - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Green Wing

Hospital-based comedy, with a distinct absence of anything medical

All4 - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

NOW TV - Watch now

True Blood

HBO fantasy series whose protagonist, a telepathic waitress, falls in love with a vampire

Amazon - Watch now

Gilmore Girls

Comedy drama centering on the relationship between a mother and her daughter in small-town Connecticut

Netflix - Watch now

Monty Python's Flying Circus

Surreal and absurd sketch comedy from the legendary group that created ‘The Holy Grail’ and ‘The Life of Brian’

Netflix - Watch now

Only Fools and Horses

Classic comedy about two brothers in South-east London who try and get rich through black market scheming

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Detectorists

Comedy about the friendship between two eccentric metal detectorists

Amazon - Watch now

Call the Midwife

Follows the lives of midwives in London throughout the mid-20th century, originally adapted from the memoirs of Jennifer Worth

BBC iPayer - Watch now

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Hannibal

Psychological crime thriller adapted from the Hannibal Lecter novels of Thomas Harris

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

The Night Manager

A hotel manager tries to infiltrate an arms dealer’s network. Based on the book by John Le Carre

Amazon - Watch now

Billions

A US attorney goes head-to-head with a powerful hedge billionaire

NOW TV - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Silicon Valley

An engineer in San Francisco pulls together a team in order to launch a start-up business

Amazon - Watch now

The Good Wife

Following a scandal that sees a former state attorney in jail, his housewife is left to pick up the pieces, and provide for the family

Amazon - Watch now

Scrubs

Quirky comedy set in a fictional US hospital

Amazon - Watch now

Lucifer

The devil abandons hell and moves to Los Angeles where he owns a nightclub

Amazon - Watch now

Skins

British drama that tackles a variety of issues while following the lives of a group of teenagers

Netflix - Watch now

All4 - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Gavin and Stacey

Heart-warming comedy about the relationship between and Englishman and Welsh woman, alongside their family and friends

BBC iPlayer - Watch now

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

In the Flesh

A young zombie tries to integrate back society and life at home in Lancashire

BBC iPlayer - Watch now

Rome

The story of two soldiers, set against the backdrop of the birth of the Roman Empire

Amazon - Watch now

The Man in the High Castle

Adaptation on the novel by Philip K Dick, set in a dystopian world in which the Axis powers won the war

Amazon - Watch now

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Comedy about a group of dysfunctional friends, and their ambitious and insane schemes

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Vikings

A fictionalised account of the Norse Vikings of medieval Scandinavia

Amazon - Watch now

American Horror Story

Horror anthology series that explores a variety of themes

Amazon - Watch now

Netflix - Watch now

Little Britain

Satirical comedy portraying exaggerated characters of British life through series of sketches

Netflix - Watch now

Amazon - Watch now

Sex Education

Asa Butterfield plays the awkward teenage son of a sex therapist (Gillian Anderson) who soon realises his inherited knowledge could be lucrative and make him popular at school.

Advertisement

Netflix - Watch now