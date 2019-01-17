Advertisement

What is the best TV show?

Join RadioTimes.com users in voting for your favourite programmes, then find your next box set binge...

You can vote for as many shows as you like, but you only get one vote for per show.

The Sopranos

A New Jersey mobster struggles with business, family and therapy.

Game of Thrones

Epic fantasy series based on George RR Martin's novels.

Breaking Bad

Teacher with terminal cancer becomes drug kingpin to secure the future of his family.

Blue Planet

Landmark natural history documentary from David Attenborough.

Band of Brothers

World War II seen through the eyes of one group of soldiers of the US army's airborne division.

The Wire

Sprawling crime drama setin Baltimore, Maryland

Sherlock

A modern take on Arthur Conan Doyle's classic novel series, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

Black Mirror

Sci-fi anthology series from Charlie Brooker.

The Twilight Zone

Classic sci-fi anthology series which sees normal individuals find themselves in extraordinary circumstances.

House of Cards

The collected adventures of a ruthless Washington power couple.

Arrested Development

The youngest son of a real estate tycoon attempts to keep his bonkers family together after his father is sent to prison.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Seinfeld co-creator Larry David stars as a grumpy, fictionalised version of himself in this half-hour comedy.

Friends

Wildly popular sitcom following the lives of New Yorkers Joey, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Monica and Chandler.

Seinfeld

The misadventures of a neurotic foursome in New York City, led by comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

The Simpsons

Everyone's favourite dysfunctional cartoon family navigate life in the fictional US town of Springfield.

South Park

The misadventures of four foul-mouthed youngsters in a small town in Colorado.

Boardwalk Empire

Gangster drama set in prohibition-era Atlantic City.

Downton Abbey

Inside the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family in early 20th century Britain.

Line of Duty

Inside the anti-corruption unit of the British police force.

The Office

Ricky Gervais' cringe-inducing workplace sitcom.

ER

The long-running US medical drama set in Chicago's County General hospital.

Sex and the City

Sitcom set around a young writer and her best girlfriends in New York City.

Six Feet Under

Drama set around a family-run Los Angeles funeral home.

Mad Men

Period drama set around a major Madison Avenue ad agency in the 1960s and its enigmatic creative, Don Draper.

Battlestar Galactica

The crew of a spaceship attempt to protect the last fleet of human civilians from an attack as they journey toward earth.

Mr Robot

A gifted young hacker gets recruited by a mysterious underground group to destroy the firm he has been hired to protect.

Ozark

A financial adviser drags his family to a remote community in Missouri in order to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel.

The West Wing

Inside the lives of White House staffers during two presidential terms.

Stranger Things

A young boy mysteriously disappears in a small town in Indiana in the 1980s. Things get weird...

The Crown

Biopic about Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

Fawlty Towers

Classic British sitcom set in a fictional Torquay hotel.

House

Medical drama centred around a brilliant, curmudgeon doctor who solves difficult cases with his crack team.

24

Real-time drama following the work of counter-terrorist agent Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland).

Rick and Morty

Animation following the escapades of a mad scientist and his nephew

The Thick of It

British political satire from Armando Iannucci

The Night Of

A man charged with murder after waking up next to a dead body attempts to clear his name

Firefly

Joss Whedon’s short-lived sci-fi western series

True Detective

Dark detective drama starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson

Pride and Prejudice

1990s Jane Austen adaptation from the BBC

Twin Peaks

David Lynch’s trippy drama about a murder investigation in small-town America

Westworld

Sci-fi drama set in a wild west-themed amusement park populated by robots

Lost

Plane crash survivors strive for a way off an otherworldly island.

Killing Eve

A government agent develops a mutual obsession with a psychotic killer

This is Us

Heartwarming drama about a unique set of triplets

Big Little Lies

Three bourgeois mothers in upstate New York get tangled up in a murder investigation

Brass Eye

1990s current affairs spoof.

The IT Crowd

Comedy set in the IT department of a large corporation

Mr Bean

Rowan Atkinson stars as a man who is incapable of completing simple tasks without calamitous results

Luther

Idris Elba stars as a genius but volatile detective in this BBC drama

Endeavour

Crime procedural, set in the 1960s, which follows the work of a young detective in Oxford

Modern Family

Three families navigate day-to-day life in this comedy

The X-Files

Two FBI agents investigate strange and supernatural occurrences

Parks and Recreation

Sitcom revolving around a determined local politician and her eccentric staff

The Good Place

US sitcom set in the afterlife

Outnumbered

Partly-improvised comedy about a young couple raising three children

Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hilarious and heartbreaking tale of a woman coming to terms with a recent tragedy

Dexter

A police officer with a bloodlust turns psychotic vigilante by night

Blackadder

Pseudo-historical British sitcom led by Rowan Atkinson

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Patrick Stewart leads a new fleet on the starship Enterprise

Father Ted

Classic Irish comedy about three priests who live on a remote island

Peep Show

Mark and Jez, two roomates in London, navigate daily life in this British sitcom

30 Rock

Sitcom starring Tina Fey as the show-runner of a US type variety show

Fargo

Anthological crime drama, inspired by the Coen brothers' film, set in the eponymous Minnesota town

I'm Alan Partridge

The escapades of Steve Coogan’s failed TV presenter

Broadchurch

A media frenzy in the wake of the murder of a young boy threatens to tear a small community apart

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

A teenage girl, imbued with supernatural abilities, takes on demons - and high school

The Killing

A murder investigation and a political campaign intertwine

The Inbetweeners

Sitcom following the antics of four British schoolmates

Frasier

spin-off of classic sitcom Cheers, which sees the titular psychiatrist return to his hometown of Seattle

Spaced

Sitcom following two 20-something Londoners who pretend to be a couple to share an affordable apartment

Wolf Hall

Period drama following the rise of Thomas Cromwell

The Jinx

True crime drama about a real estate developer tied to a series of unsolved crimes

Jessica Jones

Marvel superhero series following the titular heroine in New York City

Poldark

Period drama set in 1700s Cornwall

Better Call Saul

Breaking Bad prequel series centred around criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill

Cold Feet

Manchester-set drama series which follows the lives of three middle-aged couples

BoJack Horseman

Animated series about a depressive, anthropomorphic horse

Unforgotten

London-based cold case crime procedural

Outlander

An English WW2 nurse is swept back in time to 1743.

The League of Gentlemen

Mark Gatiss, Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s madcap comedy series

13 Reasons Why

A teenager seeks answers after his classmate commits suicide

Catastrophe

An American man gets an Irish Londoner pregnant during a holiday romance

Doctor Foster

Domestic drama starring Suranne Jones and Bertie Carvel

Peaky Blinders

Gangster epic set in 1919 Birmingham

Narcos

The criminal exploits of Pablo Escobar

Ripper Street

Period crime drama set 6 months after the Jack the Ripper murders

Girls

Lena Dunham’s comedy about a group of twenty-something New Yorkers

The Affair

An extramarital relationship between a novelist and a young waitress changes the course of many lives

Doctor Who

Classic British sci-fi series about adventures through time and space

Orange is the New Black

Netflix comedy-drama set in a women’s prison in Connecticut

Sense8

Sci-fi thriller about eight strangers across the world who find themselves mysteriously connected

Inside No. 9

Clever dark-comedy anthology series from League of Gentleman writers Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton

Making a Murderer

True-crime documentary series about the prolific case of Steven Avery

The Walking Dead

A police officer wakes up in hospital to find the world overrun by zombies

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

American police sitcom about the team of Brooklyn’s 99th precinct, starring Andy Samberg

Grey's Anatomy

American medical drama following the careers of a group of interns

Green Wing

Hospital-based comedy, with a distinct absence of anything medical

True Blood

HBO fantasy series whose protagonist, a telepathic waitress, falls in love with a vampire

Gilmore Girls

Comedy drama centering on the relationship between a mother and her daughter in small-town Connecticut

Monty Python's Flying Circus

Surreal and absurd sketch comedy from the legendary group that created ‘The Holy Grail’ and ‘The Life of Brian’

Only Fools and Horses

Classic comedy about two brothers in South-east London who try and get rich through black market scheming

Detectorists

Comedy about the friendship between two eccentric metal detectorists

Call the Midwife

Follows the lives of midwives in London throughout the mid-20th century, originally adapted from the memoirs of Jennifer Worth

Hannibal

Psychological crime thriller adapted from the Hannibal Lecter novels of Thomas Harris

The Night Manager

A hotel manager tries to infiltrate an arms dealer’s network. Based on the book by John Le Carre

Billions

A US attorney goes head-to-head with a powerful hedge billionaire

Silicon Valley

An engineer in San Francisco pulls together a team in order to launch a start-up business

The Good Wife

Following a scandal that sees a former state attorney in jail, his housewife is left to pick up the pieces, and provide for the family

Scrubs

Quirky comedy set in a fictional US hospital

Lucifer

The devil abandons hell and moves to Los Angeles where he owns a nightclub

Skins

British drama that tackles a variety of issues while following the lives of a group of teenagers

Gavin and Stacey

Heart-warming comedy about the relationship between and Englishman and Welsh woman, alongside their family and friends

In the Flesh

A young zombie tries to integrate back society and life at home in Lancashire

Rome

The story of two soldiers, set against the backdrop of the birth of the Roman Empire

The Man in the High Castle

Adaptation on the novel by Philip K Dick, set in a dystopian world in which the Axis powers won the war

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Comedy about a group of dysfunctional friends, and their ambitious and insane schemes

Vikings

A fictionalised account of the Norse Vikings of medieval Scandinavia

American Horror Story

Horror anthology series that explores a variety of themes

Little Britain

Satirical comedy portraying exaggerated characters of British life through series of sketches

Sex Education

Asa Butterfield plays the awkward teenage son of a sex therapist (Gillian Anderson) who soon realises his inherited knowledge could be lucrative and make him popular at school.

