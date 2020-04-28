BBC announces My Celebrity Supply Teacher and more new shows to help homeschool kids

BBC Children’s has announced a new line-up of shows to help keep children learning and ensure that families are entertained during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The new commissions will air across CBeebies, CBBC and BBC iPlayer and include My Celebrity Supply Teacher – which will see a range of famous faces deliver lessons from their own homes.

Other new shows include Do Try This At Home, a new show from Dr Chris and Dr Xand, the duo behind existing CBBC hit Operation Ouch and Boogie Beebies, a dance show with Strictly star Oti Mabuse.

Meanwhile, Mimi Missfit’s Life On Lockdown will see the eponymous YouTube star share how she and her sister are “remaining buoyant whilst staying at home”, while a range of well-known CBBC and CBeebies faces including Mr Tumble/Justin Fletcher, Nikki Lilly, Maggie Adherin Pocock, Mr Maker, Steve Backshall, the Baby Club team and Andy Day will also be starring in new shows in the coming weeks.

Cheryl Taylor, head of content for BBC Children’s, said of the new commissions, “The BBC’s mission to inform, educate and entertain has never been more relevant than it is now.

“BBC Children’s is here to support parents and reflect the lives of children all around the country in these difficult times – we will ensure that despite the huge changes to their lives we are always here to give them a voice.”

Last week the BBC announced that a host of famous faces will be leading lessons for its new virtual learning programme for children – including Danny Dyer, David Attenborough and Jodie Whittaker.

