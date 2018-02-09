David Duchovny, bless his heart, is still giving it his all at the age of 57, kicking bad-guy butt in a series of impressive fight scenes. And long-standing fans will get a thrill from seeing someone thought to have been killed during the original run of the series. Only in the final ten minutes do events verge on the ridiculous, though there are some key revelations about what this season’s major enemy is up to.

Review by David Brown

Advertisement

Who's in the cast?

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny have both returned to the show to reprise their characters, Dana Scully and Fox Mulder, respectively.