2pm BBC1 (kick-off 2:30pm)

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

In the first of Wales's four autumn international matches, they take on Australia for the James Bevan Trophy, which was created nine years ago to celebrate the centenary of rugby between Wales and Australia.

The hosts are looking to break their streak of losses against Australia, having been defeated in their last 11 Test clashes, most recently in a pool match during the World Cup last year. Their task will be made no easier by the departure of their coach Warren Gatland in order to focus on the British and Irish Lions tour next year. Stepping into the role is temporary coach Rob Howley.