Who's in the cast?

Philip Glenister and Lesley Sharp are Brits abroad in Sky1’s sunny new comedy-drama Living the Dream. The pair play Mal and Jen Pemberton who have moved from Yorkshire to start a business renting trailers in the US Sunshine State of Florida.

Accompanied by their teenage children – Tina (Rosie Day) and Freddie (played by Brenock O’Connor, a face familiar to Game of Thrones fans for his work as Jon Snow’s treacherous apprentice Olly) – the Pembertons’ dreams quickly turn to a nightmare in the face of hostility from their largely blue collar clientele and their interesting new habits...

Kim Fields (The Facts of Life) plays their larger-than-life neighbour Rhoda while Kevin Nash (Magic Mike) is ex-wrestler and park resident Troy. Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace) takes on the role of another resident, busybody Aiden.

What happens in this episode?

Generally, you can guess where this comedy-drama is taking you. Jen’s mother (Paula Willcox) unexpectedly visits the Pembertons so you know they’ll spend most of the time keeping her away from their dilapidated trailer park and pretending everything is fine. She’ll be disapproving and slightly confused.

You’ll also probably guess there’s something weird about the creepy young couple that want to get married at the Kissimmee Sunshine Park. But they’re happy to pay $30,000 for the ceremony as long as it goes ahead the following evening, so Mal pulls out all the stops to make it an occasion to remember. However, you’ll never, in a million years, predict what happens.

Review by Jane Rackham