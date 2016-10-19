7pm BT Sport 2 (kick-off 7:45pm)

Group C

Wednesday 19 October 2016

Pep Guardiola returns to the Nou Camp for the first time as Manchester City boss, to face a Barcelona attack that's even more dangerous than it was when he was the Spanish giants' manager. Neymar, Suarez and Messi are by far the biggest test so far for Guardiola's major acquisition in defence, English centre-back John Stones, and the rest of a back line that has only kept one clean sheet in eight Premier League games this season – and which let three in against Celtic in its last Champions League fixture.

Advertisement

City fans will hold their breath if the quick running of Raheem Sterling or Kevin de Bruyne wins their team a penalty at the other end: star striker Sergio Aguero has already missed four spot kicks this season.