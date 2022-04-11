There are six nominees to choose from, all of which have touched on the important themes of faith, belief and ethics. Pick your favourite from the shortlist now.

You can now vote on who should win the Radio Times Readers’ Award for 2022. This award is back as part of the annual Sandford St Martin Awards which celebrates the very best examples of religious and ethical programming.

The vote closes on Monday the 6th of June at 11:59pm and the winner will be announced at the awards ceremony on Wednesday the 22nd of June.

And be careful: don't click until you're really sure who you want to win as once you've clicked, your vote will be submitted!

Read on for the worthy nominees.

Help – Channel 4

In the midst of the first wave of COVID-19, Jodie Comer works in a nursing home with Alzheimer’s patient Stephen Graham. Their harrowing experience leads to many questions about human life and the value we place on it.

Things Fell Apart – Radio 4/BBC Sounds

Jon Ronson looks back into the history of the many culture wars that separate us today. From mask wearing to abortion, Ronson dissects the origins of these ideological divides and why they still plague us.

Time – BBC Two

A three-part miniseries written by Jimmy McGovern. Set in a prison, Sean Bean and Stephen Graham star as prisoner and officer. Inside, they cover the topics of guilt, wrongdoing, redemption and ultimately forgiveness.

Pilgrimage – BBC Two

A regular on BBC Two, seven celebrities of different religions join together to walk the path of a modern-day pilgrimage. The pilgrims discuss faith and beliefs along the way.

We are Lady Parts – Channel 4

Nida Manzoor’s anarchic comedy about an all-female Muslim punk band. The group, named Lady Parts, set out on a mission to get a gig, all the while breaking stereotypes along the way.

David Baddiel Social Media, Anger and Us – BBC Two

A documentary led by comedian and self-confessed Twitter addict David Baddiel. He explores the toxic world of social media trolling and how that anger and hatred is spilling out into real life.

