Updates to TV schedules on Monday 19th September 2022

Changes to this week's TV and radio schedules - listings download

As this week's issue of Radio Times was going to press, we sadly heard the news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. At that stage, the details of the funeral had not been announced, so we are currently creating an updated downloadable set of listings pages for the day of the funeral on Monday 19th September 2022 (please note that schedules are subject to change).

Advertisement

This page should be available the afternoon of Friday 16th September, when the schedules have been finalised - please check back then.