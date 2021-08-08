Comedian Trevor Moore dies aged 41

American comedian and actor Trevor Moore has died aged 41, his wife has confirmed.

Aimee Carlson shared a statement describing his death as a “tragic and sudden loss” and asked that the privacy of his surviving family was respected.

“We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son,” she said.

“He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us, he was simply the center of our whole world. We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever.”

Moore was one of the founders of the comedy troupe the Whitest Kids U’ Know alongside Sam Brown and Zach Cregger and the trio had a sketch show which ran for five series between 2007 and 2011.

He was also the creator of the comedy series Walk the Prank and Just Roll With It, while in 2019 he started hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central.

Cregger and Brown released their own statement in which they described their heartbreak and said they hoped fans would “remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them.”

“He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable,” the statement read.

“We are heartbroken and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son. On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him.”

