He once said: "Better to lose honourably in a British car than win in a foreign one."

The extended Top Gear tribute presented by Chris Harris earned much praise from viewers.

One fan tweeted: "Wow, what a touching tribute to Sir Stirling Moss on #topgear".

A viewer compared it to last year's tribute to the late rally driver Colin McRae.

A lot of attention was paid to Moss's bare bones set-up and his relentless will to win, memorably recounted in his win in the 1961 Monaco Grand Prix.

He was then courted by Enzo Ferrari to drive in his far better-equipped Ferrari team. With characteristic bravado, Moss agreed to race for the team but only if he could race in his Lotus blue rather than the team's classic red.

However, before he got the opportunity to drive for Ferrari, disaster struck. An accident at Goodwood raceway left him in a month-long coma and ended his career.

A viewer posted that the segment gave him a new perspective on the racing driver's career. "Brilliant review of Sir Sterling Moss tonight. Never really understood his greatness until now. Great show once again #TopGear".

The plaudits kept coming from Top Gear fans: "A true Gentleman, both on and off the track. Thank you for the most amazing tribute to Sir Stirling Moss. #Legend#TopGear".

The touching retrospective could have been even longer according to some in the audience.

Top Gear returns for the finale in this series on Sunday 1st November at 8pm.

