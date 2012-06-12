Afghanistan

2. What is the alias Moriarty goes by when pretending to be an actor and TV presenter?

Rich(ard) Brook (an Anglicised version of Reichenbach)

3. Sherlock makes his death-defying leap from the roof of which building?

St Bart's Hospital

4. What does Mycroft’s assistant (Lisa McAllister) say her name is when John asks?

Anthea ("Is it your real name?" No.")

5. What brand is Sherlock’s trademark overcoat?

Belstaff

6. For which role in Sherlock did Doctor Who star Matt Smith audition?

John Watson

7. On which Conan Doyle story will the Sherlock series three opener be based?

The Adventure of the Empty House

8. Who wrote Sherlock episodes The Blind Banker and The Reichenbach Fall?

Stephen Thompson

9. Who played Henry Knight in The Hounds of Baskerville?

Russell Tovey

10. In The Reichenbach Fall, Sherlock visits Molly Hooper at work and tells her he’s taking her to lunch. What is the “lunch” in question?

A packet of Quavers

Find out how you rate on a scale of dumb to Sherlock...

10: Perfection. You are Sherlock

7-9: You were thinking. It's annoying

4-6: Your Mind Palace could do with a bit of a spring clean

0-3: You don't have to be a genius to work out you're not one