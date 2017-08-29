UPDATE: Find out who left The Great British Bake Off in episode 2 here

Speaking after his exit, Peter, who turned to baking in order to avoid eating shop-bought bread that made him feel ill, said that the technical bake was probably his worse moment when he got the wrong chocolate colour for his mini rolls.

"It started going wrong with the decoration. I could have done better, but I actually used the wrong type of chocolate for the decoration.”

More like this

His other efforts – a Bread on a Board illusion cake showstopper and fresh fruit coconut cake – also failed to have the required brilliance to keep him in the competition which judge Paul Hollywood has said probably contains the best bakers in the show’s history.

But Peter insists he still enjoyed the experience: “If I did it all again, the only thing I would want to change is that I could have gone further, and last more than one week.

"Although I am the first baker to leave the tent it doesn’t mean it’s a bad experience," added the family man who enjoys baking for the congregation of his local church. "To be shortlisted from such a large list of applications and to be one of the 12 bakers to enter the tent was a huge personal achievement.

“I’m disappointed to be the first off, but it has been a lovely experience throughout. It was quite surreal from day one, and I wouldn’t change any of it for the world. No matter how far you go in the series, it’s still great to be part of the show. And it doesn’t end for me on week one, as all of the Bakers are my friends now, and they are amazing in their own way. They are a wonderful bunch of guys and we keep in touch regularly. I will be watching them throughout, of course.”

He also won't be giving up on baking.

“Making my own bread makes me feel healthier as there are no added preservatives in the bread, I keep it to the basics. I tend to bake bread every other day, and that’s enough! I will absolutely carry on baking and writing my baking blog as I am getting positive reaction to the recipes, and I want to develop new recipes."

Paul said at the end of the episode: "The standard of the show is so high, but unfortunately it was Peter’s turn to go."

Prue added: “I am really sorry to say goodbye to Peter, he was up against real competition.”

This week’s star baker was Steven Carter-Bailey.

The 34-year-old marketing professional, who was first taught to bake by his mum when he was a young child, impressed judges with his bonfire night apple cake which Prue was in particular rhapsodies about.

“The combination of flavours is perfect,” she said. “It’s just like a little sum up of autumn.”

Steven's illusion cake – a chocolate hazelnut sponge made to look like a loaf of bread and a sandwich – was “stunning” said Paul who almost seemed lost for words when he was tasting it.

Other stars included Liverpudlian Flo who enjoyed hearty praise for her showstopper – an almost perfect recreation of a watermelon.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesday night at 8pm