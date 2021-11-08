Jemima Khan claims she cut ties with The Crown over portrayal of Princess Diana in season 5

Jemima Khan has claimed that she pulled out of helping to script Netflix‘s royal drama The Crown, after feeling unhappy with the way the show will explore Princess Diana’s later years in its upcoming fifth season.

Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager, Guardians of the Galaxy) will portray Princess Diana in the next batch of episodes, taking over from Emma Corrin, who earned an Emmy nomination for her performance in season four.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Khan claims that she was asked to assist The Crown showrunner Peter Morgan with writing episodes about Princess Diana, as the two had once shared a close bond.

“It was really important to me that the final years of my friend’s life be portrayed accurately and with compassion, as has not always happened in the past,” she explained.

It was for this reason that she agreed to collaborate with Morgan on the project, stating that she worked on story outlines and scripts between September 2020 and February 2021.

Khan continued: “When our co-writing agreement was not honoured and when I realised that particular storyline would not necessarily be told as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped, I requested that all my contributions be removed from the series and I declined a credit.”

A spokesperson for The Crown told The Sunday Times: “Jemima Khan has been a friend, fan and a vocal public supporter of The Crown since season one.

“She has been part of a wide network of well-informed and varied sources who have provided extensive background information to our writers and research tea, providing context for the drama that is The Crown.

“She has never been contracted as a writer on the series.”

RadioTimes.com has approached Netflix for comment.

Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Film and television producer Khan did not offer any more specific details about the upcoming storyline, nor is it yet known exactly which events will be recreated in The Crown season five.

However, Debicki has recently been seen wearing a replica of the so-called “revenge dress” which Princess Diana wore to a Vanity Fair dinner in June 1994, giving an insight into the timeframe the show is focusing on.

The Crown season 5 is expected to release on Netflix in November 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.