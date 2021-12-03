Superworm Puzzle & Activity Book offer*!

Superworm Puzzle and Activity Book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler – this year’s Radio Times Christmas issue book offer*!

In anticipation of the Superworm animation coming to our screens this Christmas, we’re offering our Radio Times readers the opportunity to claim a copy of this Superworm Puzzle and Activity Book – full of striking illustrations and fun activities and puzzles inspired by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s book.

This A4-sized glossy special edition is exclusive to RT and includes wordsearches, colouring in, dot-to-dots, a craft project to make a bug hotel, a butterfly cake recipe and even a two-page board game with cut out counters!

Share photos of your Superworm book with us on social media using #ChristmasRadioTimes — we will post our favourites!

HOW TO CLAIM THE BOOK

Complete the coupon on page 47 of the Radio Times Christmas double issue (listings dated 18 – 31 December 2021), including payment details to cover £2.65 p&p*, and send to Radio Times Zog Book Offer, PO Box 12635, Colchester, CO7 5AN.

Coupon must be received by Friday 17 December 2021 for the best chance of delivery by Christmas. Please note, there may be localised postal delays.

*£2.65 p&p applies. Final closing date 31 January 2022.

Terms and conditions

The book is subject to availability and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis by postal redemption. Coupons must be received by 31 January 2022. Only one free book per coupon. Photocopied coupons are not accepted. Coupons are only redeemable against the promotional Superworm Puzzle and Activity Book as described in RT. Postal applications that arrive without a completed coupon will not be processed. Allow 28 days from the closing date for delivery. We cannot guarantee delivery in time for Christmas. Offer only available in the UK.

Promoter Immediate Media Company London Ltd. Your personal information will be used as set out in our Privacy Policy, which can be viewed here.