Last week's Movie Night saw the former X Factor star and her professional dance partner Vito Coppola receive a total of 29 points for their performance of the American Smooth to Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid.

Strictly Come Dancing's Fleur East found herself in the bottom two on the show last week – but she bounced back in style after returning to the dance floor this weekend.

But tonight (15th October), the dancing duo soared up the leaderboard with the first Argentine Tango of the series to Paint it Black by Ciara, earning an impressive total of 38 from the Strictly Come Dancing judges.

Shirley Ballas described the dance as "sizzling" and like a "Red hot chilli pepper", and said it was the perfect way to respond to the events of Week 3.

"It had sensuality beyond. You are your own musical instrument," she added.

Craig Revel Horwood was similarly enthusiastic with his praise, saying, "That is the dance to beat", while Anton du Beke described the performance as "so brilliant", adding: "Everything about your dancing that is your strength you put into that dance. That showed every quality that you have as a dancer but also a quality you've never had before, absolute refinement and intensity."

Host Tess Daly said: "That's what you call fighting back," following the judges' praise.

For her part, Fleur was clearly delighted with the comments and her dramatic improvement.

"I think being in the dance-off made me even more grateful to be here. We're just getting started," she said.

