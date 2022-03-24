Two WrestleMania events have been held with limited – or zero – attendance since the start of the COVID era and the company will be determined to light up Texas with a six-digit crowd expected to cheers on superstars from across the WWE universe.

WWE WrestleMania 38 is almost here. The 2022 edition of wrestling's centrepiece event is fast-approaching with a self-professed 'the most stupendous two-night event in WrestleMania history' tag line accompanying the build-up.

The match card is still shrouded in secrecy as usual, but expect a ferocious line-up of talent to take to the stage in a celebration of live action, high-octane events.

This is the third WrestleMania event with Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns in the main event. Both stars dominate the promotional material as they gear up for a unification fight between the WWE Championship and Universal Championship holders respectively.

As always, it's not just the current roster of WWE superstars expected to feature at WrestleMania. You can count on a handful of celebrities to show up in or around the ring throughout the night but perhaps the biggest name has already been announced. Yes, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is back, people.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know to watch WrestleMania 2022 on TV and live stream in the UK.

When is WrestleMania 2022?

WWE WrestleMania 2022 takes place across two days on Saturday 2nd April 2022 and Sunday 3rd April 2022 in the US.

Both shows will run into the early hours of the next morning for UK fans. Get ready for some late nights – and sleepless ones at that.

WrestleMania 2022 start time

The main WrestleMania action is expected to start from midnight UK time on Saturday night and 1am UK time in the early hours of Monday morning for the Sunday show due to the clocks going forward in the UK this weekend.

There will be pre-show build-up happening throughout most of Saturday and Sunday evening across BT Sport Box Office, WWE Network and their official YouTube channels.

WrestleMania 2022 on TV and live stream

Fans can purchase WrestleMania on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee of £19.95 for both nights of action.

It can be accessed across a range of TV platforms including Sky, BT and Virgin.

BT customers should head over to Channel 494 where you can purchase BT Sport Box Office events.

WrestleMania will also be available to stream live on WWE Network.

You can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

How to get a WWE Network free trial

You can sign up for a free WWE Network account that will give you access to a range of official WWE content ahead of the big showpiece event.

Unfortunately, you will not be able to watch WrestleMania via the free account. There is no way to watch the event for free, but check out the options above to see how you can tune in without breaking the bank.

Where is WrestleMania held in 2022?

WrestleMania will be held at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, USA.

This is the home of iconic NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys, and has staged a number of major events including Super Bowl XLV in 2011, the NBA All-Star Game, a number of huge boxing bouts and, of course, WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

How many fans will be at WrestleMania in 2022?

Yes! It will be a packed house in Arlington for WrestleMania with over 100,000 fans expected to pour into AT&T Stadium.

Around 25,000 fans attended Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay last year due to COVID restrictions while the 2020 event was held behind closed doors, one of the very first major events to go ahead without a crowd.

