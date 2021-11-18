WWE Survivor Series 2021 UK time: Watch live on TV and WWE Network

WWE Survivor Series is just around the corner and will pit the very best of Raw against SmackDown as the ongoing battle for supremacy rages on.

The event is traditionally classed as one of the ‘Big Four’ WWE pay-per-view shows – alongside WrestleMania, Royal Rumble and SummerSlam – and is the second-longest running PPV in the calendar, having started out in 1987.

The 35th edition of Survivor Series will see a host of each brands’ finest stars face off in classic 5-on-5 elimination matches as the showpiece events.

Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Kevin Owens are among the men’s Team Raw and will clash with Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy and more from SmackDown.

The women’s card looks particularly loaded, with Biance Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler all primed for action.

In the singles matches, Big E will take on Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch will step into the ring with Charlotte Flair in a host of champion versus champion duels.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up a varied show regardless of what time it kicks off in their corner of the globe.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the WWE Survivor Series 2021 start time and TV details in the UK.

What time does WWE Survivor Series start in the UK?

WWE Survivor Series starts at 1am UK time on Monday 22nd November 2021.

The late start is due to the 8pm ET start in the US. You’re going to have to sacrifice some sleep to make the most of Survivor Series, but hopefully it’s worth the trade!

Watch WWE Survivor Series 2021 in the UK

Fans can purchase WWE Survivor Series 2021 on BT Sport Box Office 2 for a one-off fee of £19.95.

BT customers should head over to Channel 495 where you can purchase BT Sport Box Office events.

It can be accessed across a range of TV platforms including Sky and Virgin. Navigate to Channel 494 on Sky for more details about BT Sport and if you’ve previously bought a BT Sport Box Office event, you can purchase Survivor Series direct from your set-top box.

Virgin Media customers should head to their On Demand section and select from Live Events to buy direct.

How to get WWE Network free trial

WWE Survivor Series will be available to stream live on WWE Network but the platform no longer comes with a free trial to enjoy PPV events.

You can sign up for a free WWE Network membership but this access doesn’t include live PPVs.

You need to subscribe to the full network for £9.99 in order to watch the main PPV events.

WWE Survivor Series 2021 matches

Subject to change

The confirmed WWE Survivor Series 2021 match card is as follows:

The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) v Alpha Academy (Top Dolla and Isaiah Scott) v AJ Styles and Omos v Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode – (Tag Team Battle Royal)

Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory) v Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin, TBA) – (Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match)

Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina) v Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, TBA) – (Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match)

Becky Lynch v Charlotte Flair – (Champion v Champion Match)

Big E v Roman Reigns – (Champion v Champion Match)

RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) v The Usos (Jey & Jimmy Uso) – (Champion v Champion Tag Team Match)

Damian Priest v Shinsuke Nakamura – (Champion v Champion Match)

