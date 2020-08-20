Plenty of belts are up for grabs, including the Raw Tag Team Championship, the United States Championship and the Raw Women’s Championship.

And we’ve also got a tantalising hair v hair match between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to look forward to.

Here’s how to watch WWE SummerSlam this weekend.

More like this

Where will WWE SummerSlam take place?

SummerSlam will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The show will be held behind closed doors without fans, though it was originally intended to take place in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Amway Center can hold up to 20,000 spectators and is the home of the Orlando Magic NBA team.

What time does WWE SummerSlam start?

WWE SummerSlam will start at midnight (UK time) on Sunday 23rd August and run into the early hours of Monday morning.

How can I watch WWE SummerSlam in the UK?

SummerSlam will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Full SummerSlam live coverage is available on the free trial.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans will also be able to purchase SummerSlam on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee.

WWE SummerSlam card 2020

Expected card. Subject to change

WWE Championship - Drew McIntyre (c) v Randy Orton

WWE United States Championship - Apollo Crews (c) v MVP

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship - The Street Profits (c) v Andrade and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

Street Fight - Dominik Mysterio (with Rey Mysterio) v Seth Rollins (with Murphy)

WWE Raw Women's Championship - Sasha Banks (c) v Asuka

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship - Bayley (c) v Asuka

WWE Universal Championship - Braun Strowman (c) v Bray Wyatt

Hair v Hair match - Mandy Rose v Sonya Deville

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.