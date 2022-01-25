Last year's Rumble went ahead behind closed doors due to COVID restrictions, while WrestleMania has also been a muted affair during the pandemic.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is approaching and wrestling fans across the world are gearing up for a huge spectacle following a disrupted two years of major events.

Royal Rumble 2022 promises to be a massive moment for WWE with over 40,000 fans set to flock to watch the action unfold, and what a show they have in store.

Reigning Women's Rumble champion Bianca Belair will be determined to defend her title, while Men's Rumble champ Edge will be in a tag match elsewhere on the bill, but which other storylines will boil to a head in St Louis and which contenders will emerge in the most hectic matches of them all?

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up a varied show regardless of what time it kicks off in their corner of the globe.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 TV details and UK time.

When is WWE Royal Rumble 2022?

WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday 29th January 2022 in the US, but for UK fans, sadly that means the early hours of Sunday 30th January.

It is the first major WWE PPV event of the year and it is also considered among the most prestigious, second only to WrestleMania.

WWE Royal Rumble UK time

WWE Royal Rumble starts at 1am UK time during the early hours of Sunday 30th January 2022.

The late start is due to the 8pm ET start in the US. You're going to have to sacrifice some sleep to make the most of Royal Rumble, but hopefully it's worth the trade!

Watch WWE Royal Rumble in the UK

Fans can purchase WWE Royal Rumble 2022 on BT Sport Box Office 2 for a one-off fee of £19.95.

BT customers should head over to Channel 495 where you can purchase BT Sport Box Office events.

It can be accessed across a range of TV platforms including Sky and Virgin. Navigate to Channel 494 on Sky for more details about BT Sport and if you've previously bought a BT Sport Box Office event, you can purchase Royal Rumble direct from your set-top box.

Virgin Media customers should head to their On Demand section and select from Live Events to buy direct.

How to get WWE Network free trial

WWE Royal Rumble will be available to stream live on WWE Network but the platform no longer comes with a free trial to enjoy PPV events.

You can sign up for a free WWE Network membership but this access doesn't include live PPVs.

You need to subscribe to the full network for £9.99 in order to watch the main PPV events.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 matches

Subject to change

The confirmed WWE Royal Rumble 2022 match card is as follows:

WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) v Bobby Lashley

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) v Seth Rollins

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) v Doudrop

Edge & Beth Phoenix v The Miz & Maryse

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Who won the Royal Rumble in 2021?

The Men's Royal Rumble was won by Edge following a heroic effort after starting the bout in the ring as the very first entrant.

He outlasted 28 other contenders before toppling Randy Orton, who started the match in the ring alongside Edge.

The Women's Royal Rumble was won by Bianca Belair, who entered the ring in the No.3 spot. She eliminated four superstars in total on her way to victory, including Rhea Ripley, who was the last competitor to fall.

