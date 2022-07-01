It has grown from an event at WrestleMania into one of the big five PPV events on the WWE calendar.

WWE Money in the Bank returns this weekend with another big show and another big opportunity for superstars to earn a showdown of their choosing.

Competitors battle in a ladder match with the iconic 'Money in the Bank' briefcase dangled enticingly above the ring. Whoever grabs the briefcase will be handed a match contract to cash in before the next MITB event.

Big E triumphed in last year's event and successfully cashed in last September as he toppled Bobby Lashley to become WWE Champion.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up a varied show regardless of what time it kicks off in their corner of the globe.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the WWE Money in the Bank 2022 TV details and UK time.

When is WWE Money in the Bank 2022?

WWE Money in the Bank takes place on Saturday 2nd July 2022 in the US, but for UK fans, sadly that means the early hours of Sunday 3rd July.

WWE Money in the Bank UK time

WWE Money in the Bank starts at 1am UK time during the early hours of Sunday 3rd July 2022.

The late start is due to the 8pm ET start in the US. You're going to have to sacrifice some sleep to make the most of Money in the Bank, but hopefully it's worth the trade!

Watch WWE Money in the Bank in the UK

Fans can purchase WWE Money in the Bank 2022 on BT Sport Box Office 2 for a one-off fee of £14.95.

BT customers should head over to Channel 495 where you can purchase BT Sport Box Office events.

It can be accessed across a range of TV platforms including Sky and Virgin. Navigate to Channel 494 on Sky for more details about BT Sport and if you've previously bought a BT Sport Box Office event, you can purchase Money in the Bank direct from your set-top box.

Virgin Media customers should head to their On Demand section and select from Live Events to buy direct.

How to get WWE Network free trial

WWE Money in the Bank will be available to stream live on WWE Network but the platform no longer comes with a free trial to enjoy PPV events.

You can sign up for a free WWE Network membership but this access doesn't include live PPVs.

You need to subscribe to the full network for £9.99 in order to watch the main PPV events.

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 matches

Subject to change.

The confirmed WWE Money in the Bank 2022 match card is as follows:

Bianca Belair (c) v Carmella – Singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship)

Seth Rollins v Drew McIntyre v Sheamus v Omos v Sami Zayn v Riddle v TBD – Money in the Bank ladder match for a world championship match contract

Lacey Evans v Alexa Bliss v Liv Morgan v Raquel Rodriguez v Asuka v Shotzi v Becky Lynch – Money in the Bank ladder match for a women's championship match contract

Ronda Rousey (c) v Natalya – Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) v The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) – Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Theory (c) v Bobby Lashley – Singles match for the WWE United States Championship

