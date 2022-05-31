The main event will see Cody Rhodes, who has been front and centre of the promotional campaign for the PPV, face up to Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a grudge match to headline the show.

WWE Hell in a Cell has arrived with some huge scores to be settled across a string of big matches in Rosemont, Illnois.

Rhodes has defeated Rollins twice in recent weeks, at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash, before Rollins gate-crashed a Raw match featuring Rhodes to attack him.

Elsewhere, there's a three-way showdown between Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Asuka following several weeks of clashes and tension between the trio.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up a varied show regardless of what time it kicks off in their corner of the globe.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 TV details and UK time.

When is WWE Hell in a Cell 2022?

WWE Hell in a Cell takes place on Sunday 5th June 2022 in the US, but for UK fans, sadly that means the early hours of Monday 6th June.

It is the first major WWE PPV event since WrestleMania 38, which took place in April.

WWE Hell in a Cell UK time

WWE Hell in a Cell starts at 1am UK time during the early hours of Monday 6th June 2022.

The late start is due to the 8pm ET start in the US. You're going to have to sacrifice some sleep to make the most of Hell in a Cell, but hopefully it's worth the trade!

Watch WWE Hell in a Cell in the UK

Fans can purchase WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 on BT Sport Box Office 2 for a one-off fee of £14.95.

BT customers should head over to Channel 495 where you can purchase BT Sport Box Office events.

It can be accessed across a range of TV platforms including Sky and Virgin. Navigate to Channel 494 on Sky for more details about BT Sport and if you've previously bought a BT Sport Box Office event, you can purchase Hell in a Cell direct from your set-top box.

Virgin Media customers should head to their On Demand section and select from Live Events to buy direct.

How to get WWE Network free trial

WWE Hell in a Cell will be available to stream live on WWE Network but the platform no longer comes with a free trial to enjoy PPV events.

You can sign up for a free WWE Network membership but this access doesn't include live PPVs.

You need to subscribe to the full network for £9.99 in order to watch the main PPV events.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 matches

Subject to change.

The confirmed WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 match card is as follows:

Cody Rhodes v Seth "Freakin" Rollins – Hell in a Cell match

Bianca Belair (c) v Asuka v Becky Lynch – Triple threat match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

Bobby Lashley v Omos and MVP – 2-on-1 Handicap match

Ezekiel v Kevin Owens – Singles match

Theory (c) v Mustafa Ali – Singles match for the WWE United States Championship

Finn Bálor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan v The Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley) – Six-person mixed tag team match

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) (c) v Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle – Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Who won Hell in a Cell in 2021?

The last Hell in a Cell PPV went down behind closed doors. The main event saw Bobby Lashley – accompanied by MVP – defeated Drew McIntyre in a Last Chance Hell in a Cell match to retain the WWE Championship.

The rules of the showdown meant that McIntyre could no longer challenge for the WWE Championship belt so long as Lashley held it.

WWE superstars and fans to see the return of the cell in front of a packed audience in Illnois.

